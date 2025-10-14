Menu
Search
Subscribe
National Politics

“I Didn’t Boycott the Council of State Meeting”—Wike Denies Rift with Tinubu over INEC Chairmanship

By: Naija247news

Date:

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has dismissed reports suggesting that his absence at the recent Council of State meeting was linked to a disagreement with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the nomination of Prof. Joash Amupitan as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Speaking during the commissioning of access roads in Sector Centre B, Dakibiyu District, Abuja, on Tuesday, Wike clarified that he was absent due to prior official engagements and had duly authorized the Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, to represent him at the meeting.

“Sometime last week, Thursday, we had a flag-off event, and I told the Minister of State, FCT, to represent me at the Council of State meeting. I had already told Mr. President that I would not be available because of other engagements we had already put in place. That is why she represented the FCT in that meeting,” Wike stated.

The minister described claims that he deliberately boycotted the meeting because his alleged nominee for the INEC Chairmanship was ignored as “unnecessary propaganda and blackmail.”

He added: “We must be careful when people carry unnecessary propaganda and blackmail. Be focused; you will achieve your results. They said I did not attend because I was not happy that my nominee was not taken — that’s false.”

The clarification comes days after the October 9, 2025, Council of State meeting at which Prof. Amupitan was nominated by President Tinubu as the next INEC Chairman, pending Senate confirmation.

Some online media, including Sahara Reporters, had claimed that the development deepened tensions between Wike and the Presidency, alleging that the FCT Minister sought to push his own preferred nominee, Justice Abdullahi Muhammad Liman, of the Court of Appeal.

The report further suggested that Wike encouraged some state governors and stakeholders to boycott the meeting in protest — a claim the minister firmly denied.

“I work for Mr President. His judgment has always been about putting this country in the right perspective. When you start delivering, your achievements will silence all critics. Today, they have nothing again to say,” Wike declared.

He credited President Tinubu’s leadership for enabling the FCT Administration to deliver multiple infrastructure projects within a short period.

“I have always said that when you have the right leadership, you achieve the expected results. Mr President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has shown that leadership. The reason we have been successful in Abuja is because of the direction from the top,” he said.

Wike’s comments appear aimed at quelling growing speculation about internal rifts within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and reaffirming his loyalty to President Tinubu amid an increasingly heated political atmosphere ahead of the 2027 elections.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Amnesty International Condemns Tinubu’s Pardon of Convicted Offenders, Says Move Undermines Justice for Victims
Next article
Cameroon Opposition Challenger Declares Victory Against Longtime President Biya
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Soul in Silence: Grammy-winning R&B icon D’Angelo dies at 51 after battle with cancer

Naija247news Naija247news -
New York | Naija247news — American R&B legend D’Angelo,...

Nigeria Dominate Benin 3-0 in Final Group C FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifier at Uyo

Naija247news Naija247news -
  Uyo, Nigeria — Nigeria continued their impressive CAF qualifying...

The Forgotten Pillars of Governance: Why Nigeria Must Constitutionally Empower Its Traditional Institutions

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
For too long, Nigeria has treated its traditional institutions...

IMF upgrades Nigeria’s economic growth rate forecast to 3.9%, cites increased crude production

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Soul in Silence: Grammy-winning R&B icon D’Angelo dies at 51 after battle with cancer

Arts & Entertainment 0
New York | Naija247news — American R&B legend D’Angelo,...

Nigeria Dominate Benin 3-0 in Final Group C FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifier at Uyo

Top Stories 0
  Uyo, Nigeria — Nigeria continued their impressive CAF qualifying...

The Forgotten Pillars of Governance: Why Nigeria Must Constitutionally Empower Its Traditional Institutions

Editorials 0
For too long, Nigeria has treated its traditional institutions...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria