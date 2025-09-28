I cannot in good conscience oppose Tinubu and embrace coalition — Adebayo

Prince Adewole Adebayo, the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 general elections, has rejected any possibility of aligning with the emerging opposition coalition formed to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration in 2027.

Naija247news gathered that Adebayo, in a wide-ranging interview, declared that he “cannot in good conscience oppose Tinubu and embrace the coalition,” arguing that many of the opposition figures involved are no different from those in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Naija247news, Adebayo criticised the motive behind the coalition, saying it is driven by personal grievances rather than a genuine desire for good governance. He stressed that the SDP will not associate with political actors who merely want to replace “incompetence with incompetence” and “corruption with corruption.”

Naija247news understands that Adebayo also reacted to the recent spate of killings in Benue State, particularly targeting policemen, blaming it on the federal government’s failure to deliver on its security promises. He said the security crisis reflects the APC’s unfulfilled promise to tackle insecurity, noting that “this government is not on ground.”

Naija247news reports that Adebayo described the killings as evidence of a leadership vacuum, adding that security and the economy remain the two biggest failures of the Tinubu administration so far. He questioned why, after nearly a decade of APC governance, the same issues that brought them to power persist.

On Tinubu’s absence from the recent United Nations General Assembly in New York, Adebayo defended the President, stating that attending to domestic issues should take precedence over diplomatic engagements. “I would rather have my president at home than have him in the UN,” he said.

Touching on internal matters within the SDP, Naija247news gathered that Adebayo downplayed the idea of internal crisis, instead describing the recent leadership suspension as part of a legitimate disciplinary process. He emphasized that any political party incapable of internal accountability is unfit to lead.

Reaffirming his party’s agenda, Adebayo said the SDP will continue to focus on its “Farewell to Poverty and Insecurity” programme, and build alliances only with Nigerians seeking true reform, not recycled politicians from failed parties.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.