“I Bow Out to Allow a New Chairman to Settle In” — Prof. Mahmood Yakubu Steps Down as INEC Chairman

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has announced his resignation as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), saying he stepped down to “pave way for the appointment of a new chairman.”

Yakubu officially handed over to Ms. May Agbamuche-Mbu, a national commissioner, who will serve as acting chairman. The brief handover took place during INEC’s consultative meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

“I have taken a decision and conveyed the same as provided by Section 36, Subsections 1 and 2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended. In the interim, I am handing over to one of the most senior national commissioners by date of appointment,” Yakubu said.

He added that stepping down would allow the new chairman to quickly settle into the “task of conducting elections and electoral activities in Africa’s most demographically and logistically complex environment.”

Yakubu reflected on his decade-long tenure, noting that since 2015, he had worked with 24 national commissioners and 67 RECs. He expressed gratitude to INEC staff, the National Assembly, political parties, security agencies, civil society, the media, and Nigerians at large for their support and constructive criticism.

Under his leadership, INEC achieved several milestones, including consolidating the biometric voters’ register, introducing digital platforms for the nomination of candidates, accreditation of observers, voter accreditation, result management, and virtual training for electoral staff. The commission also improved election logistics, management of collation and returning officers, and overall monitoring via the Election Monitoring and Support Centre (EMSC).

Looking ahead, Yakubu noted that INEC was preparing for the November Anambra governorship election, the FCT Area Council election, and the Ekiti and Osun governorship elections in 2026. Preparations for the 2027 general elections have also begun, pending the enactment of a new Electoral Act.

In her response, acting INEC chairman Agbamuche-Mbu commended Yakubu’s contributions, pledging to uphold the integrity and standards set by him. “We acknowledge the significant contributions and achievements made by Yakubu during his tenure, in particular his hard work and dedication in serving our country meritoriously,” she said.

The occasion also included the presentation of two books documenting INEC’s achievements under Yakubu: Election Management in Nigeria 2015-2025 and Electoral Technology 2015-2025. Yakubu signed his official handover notes and presented them to Agbamuche-Mbu.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.