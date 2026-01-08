“I Am My Own Boss!” – Datti Baba-Ahmed Hints 2027 Presidential Run

Published: Jan 8, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Abuja – In a bold move that has sent shockwaves across Nigeria’s political landscape, Dr. Datti Baba-Ahmed, the Labour Party’s 2023 vice-presidential candidate, signalled a possible 2027 presidential bid, vowing to chart his own course days after his former principal, Peter Obi, defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Addressing a packed rally at the Labour Party National Headquarters on Wednesday, Baba-Ahmed fired a political shot across the bow, insisting he will not be following anyone’s footsteps.

“I am my own boss. I contested for the presidency in 2019 before Peter Obi. I partnered with him in 2023 to unite Nigerians, but now, I am standing on my own,” he declared. “Yes, I’m Nigerian, I am a Hausa man and Muslim. I have what it takes, and Nigerians will see it when the whistle blows!”

Baba-Ahmed’s defiance comes as Labour Party leaders scramble to reassure supporters that Obi’s exit will not weaken the party’s grip ahead of 2027. National Chairman Julius Abure highlighted the loyalty of key figures like Abia State Governor Alex Otti, noting that the party’s strength extends far beyond Obi’s influence.

“On the night Peter Obi defected, Baba-Ahmed called to reaffirm his commitment. He told us clearly: ‘I am staying; I will not abandon the party that gave us over 10 million votes,’” Abure said.

The Vice-Presidential candidate also took a swipe at the notion that religion or ethnicity should limit his ambition, stating firmly: “I am a Nigerian first. The constitution allows every qualified citizen to contest. Nigeria needs help, and I am ready to step up.”

Baba-Ahmed’s declaration has already stirred speculation in political corridors, positioning him as a rising opposition star and a potential challenger to both former allies and ruling party heavyweights in the 2027 race.

With grassroots rallies, artisan support, and the backing of loyal party figures, the Labour Party is sending a clear message: Obi’s departure won’t stop them, and Baba-Ahmed is ready to lead the charge.

Reporting by Babatunde Akinsola in Lagos, Nigeria.