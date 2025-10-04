Hundreds of Thousands of Italians Join General Strike in Solidarity with Gaza Flotilla, Demand End to Genocide

Naija247news — Rome, Oct. 3, 2025:

Italy witnessed one of its largest mass mobilisations in recent years as hundreds of thousands of people flooded the streets across major cities on Friday, joining a nationwide general strike in solidarity with the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was intercepted by Israeli naval forces earlier this week while attempting to deliver aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

According to Italy’s largest trade union, CGIL (Italian General Confederation of Labour), the strike was organised to defend the flotilla — which carried 40 Italian nationals — and to denounce what protesters described as an ongoing genocide in Gaza. The union said more than two million Italians participated nationwide, with transport, healthcare, education, ports, and even parts of the industrial sector brought to a halt.

Italian media reported dramatic scenes: highways were blocked near Pisa, Pescara, Bologna and Milan, while demonstrators shut down access routes to the key port city of Livorno. In Milan alone, police estimated over 80,000 people marched through the streets waving Palestinian flags and chanting for freedom.

“This is not just any strike. We are here to defend brotherhood among peoples, to put humanity at the centre, and to say no to genocide and rearmament,” said CGIL leader Maurizio Landini, in remarks carried by Reuters.

Rome Braces for Bigger Protest Saturday

While Friday’s turnout was historic, organisers expect an even larger rally in Rome on Saturday, with more than 300,000 people already mobilised and leaders calling for one million Italians to march. Student groups, retirees, and families with children have pledged to join the march, underscoring the cross-generational nature of the solidarity movement.

“The Italian government has been caught on its back foot,” observed Andrea Dessi, professor of international relations at the American University of Rome. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni recently said Italy would recognise a Palestinian state if Israeli hostages were released and Hamas excluded from governance, but protesters argue her position should have been unconditional.

Global Ripple Effect

The Italian strike coincided with solidarity actions across the world — from Barcelona, where the flotilla first set sail, to Australia and South America. In Barcelona, 15,000 marched chanting “Gaza, you are not alone,” joined by former mayor Ada Colau and Nelson Mandela’s grandson, both detained at sea by Israeli forces.

The flotilla’s 42 vessels, which carried humanitarian aid and international activists, were seized by the Israeli Navy in a 12-hour operation during Yom Kippur. Over 470 activists, including 20 journalists from global outlets such as Al Jazeera, El Pais, and RAI, were detained. Rights groups and UN experts have since denounced the interceptions as illegal under international law.

Israel defended the operation, calling it necessary to enforce its “lawful maritime security blockade” on Gaza. But critics say the move has only deepened Tel Aviv’s isolation, as images of Italian workers, families, and students flooding the streets circulated globally.

Why It Matters

The protests highlight the widening gap between European governments and their citizens over Gaza. While the EU maintains strategic ties with Israel, mass mobilisations in Italy, Spain, France, and the UK are pressuring leaders to adopt harsher stances. For Rome, the strike also underscores the political cost Meloni faces if she continues to back Israel amid a humanitarian catastrophe that the UN now describes as “famine-driven and unsustainable.”

As CGIL’s Landini put it: “Today, we were hundreds of thousands. Tomorrow, we must be a million.

