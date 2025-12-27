How Victor Osimhen Gave Nigeria a Well-Deserved Lead Against Tunisia

Fes, Morocco — Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen finally made Tunisia pay as the Super Eagles secured a crucial 3-2 victory in their AFCON 2025 Group C clash. After several early misses, it was the Galatasaray striker’s poise and aerial dominance that gave Nigeria the breakthrough their first-half performance richly deserved.

From the outset, Nigeria controlled the game, creating a host of opportunities through sustained pressure and clever wing play. Calvin Bassey and Ademola Lookman repeatedly tested the Tunisian defense with precise crosses, and Osimhen was at the heart of Nigeria’s attacking intent, rising above defenders time and again to challenge for every ball.

The breakthrough came on the stroke of halftime. Lookman, released down the left flank, swung in an inch-perfect cross to the back post. Osimhen peeled off his marker and powered a header into the bottom corner, giving Nigeria a deserved 1-0 lead. The goal was Osimhen’s 32nd for his country in just 46 appearances, putting him just five goals shy of Rashidi Yekini’s national record of 37 goals. It was also a reward for his perseverance after failing to hit the target with his first four shots of the match.

“That first goal was vital,” noted match observers. “Nigeria had dominated possession and created chances, but it was Osimhen who finally converted that pressure into a scoreboard advantage.”

Osimhen’s influence didn’t stop there. He played a key role in Nigeria’s third goal, setting up Lookman inside the box for a left-footed finish that effectively sealed the match. Even as Tunisia mounted a late comeback — including a controversial VAR-awarded penalty and a header from Montassar Talbi — Osimhen remained a calm and inspiring presence for his teammates, showing composure and leadership in the final minutes.

At full time, Osimhen celebrated with a broad smile, acknowledging the fans and applauding his teammates, particularly Lookman, who had provided the assists and completed his own goal for a personal match tally of two assists and a goal. Despite Tunisia’s late surge, Nigeria had earned all three points, topping Group C and booking their place in the last 16.

For Nigeria, Osimhen’s performance was a reminder of why he is considered one of the finest strikers in the nation’s history. His clinical finishing, aerial threat, and ability to rise to the occasion under pressure were exactly what the Super Eagles needed to gain an early advantage and manage the game’s tension.

With this display, Osimhen not only solidified his status as Nigeria’s leading forward but also demonstrated why the Super Eagles can be taken seriously as contenders for the AFCON title. His leadership in the attacking third, coupled with Lookman’s creative brilliance, gave Nigeria a performance that balanced flair, resilience, and results.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.