How US Politicians Spent $33 Billion of Taxpayers’ Money to Fund Israel’s Wars on Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran

Naija247news – Abuja | October 7, 2025

In just under two years, the United States has quietly poured more than $33 billion of taxpayer money into Israel’s wars across the Middle East — from the scorched neighborhoods of Gaza to the ruins of southern Lebanon and the skies over Iran.

Two independent investigations — one by the Costs of War Project at Brown University and another by the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft — have revealed that this massive financial commitment has made Washington the lifeline of Israel’s regional war machine, effectively underwriting what experts describe as one of the most destructive military campaigns of the 21st century.

A Hidden Budget of Endless War

The reports, authored by William D. Hartung and Linda J. Bilmes of Harvard University, show that between October 2023 and September 2025, U.S. administrations under Presidents Joe Biden and Donald Trump approved a combined $31.35 to $33.77 billion in direct military aid, weapons sales, and operational support tied to Israel’s multi-front wars.

The funding included:

$21 billion in emergency arms transfers to Israel’s military, including precision-guided bombs, F-35 parts, and surveillance drones;

$6.4 billion in Pentagon operational costs for U.S. naval and air deployments protecting Israeli interests;

$5.8 billion in post-war “reconstruction credits” for Israeli defense and infrastructure projects.

“Given the scale of current and future spending, it is clear Israel could not have sustained these wars without U.S. financing and weapons,” said Hartung. “Washington is bankrolling every bomb dropped on Gaza and every missile fired into Lebanon.”

The Cost of Empire: Americans Pay While Bombs Fall Abroad

The U.S. military aid to Israel since 2023 represents one of the largest two-year war subsidies in modern American history, surpassing Washington’s aid to Ukraine during the early phase of Russia’s invasion.

Analysts say the money trail exposes a deeper truth: Israel’s survival as a regional military power is now inseparable from America’s political establishment, where both Republicans and Democrats continue to approve weapons funding despite widespread public opposition.

“Budgets reveal priorities,” said Matt Duss, Executive Vice President of the Center for International Policy. “Americans are struggling with healthcare, housing, and climate disasters, yet Washington finds billions to finance wars that many now consider genocidal.”

Duss noted that while the U.S. faces record deficits, Congress repeatedly passed bipartisan aid bills for Israel with minimal debate — a sign of the powerful grip of the defense lobby and pro-Israel political donors on U.S. foreign policy.

The Human Toll: Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran Burn

Since October 2023, Israel’s Gaza campaign has killed at least 67,160 Palestinians, injured nearly 170,000, and displaced millions. Thousands remain buried under rubble.

In Lebanon, Israeli air raids and ground operations have killed more than 4,000 civilians, flattening dozens of villages along the southern border.

Israel’s June 2025 attacks on Iran, including a strike on Tehran and the bombing of its consulate in Damascus, killed over 1,000 Iranians, triggering global condemnation.

“Without U.S. weapons, Israel could not have dropped this scale of destruction,” said Omar H. Rahman of the Middle East Council on Global Affairs. “Every missile fired carries a U.S. taxpayer’s signature.”

The Politics of Complicity

The U.S. Congress has maintained a bipartisan consensus in favor of Israel since the Cold War, rooted in both ideology and defense economics.

More than 70 percent of U.S. arms aid to Israel flows back into American defense companies like Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and Raytheon, making the policy both profitable and politically untouchable.

This circular flow — taxpayers to Congress, Congress to Israel, and Israel back to U.S. arms manufacturers — has created what experts call a “war economy loop” that benefits corporate America while impoverishing Gaza and destabilizing the Middle East.

“It’s not just Israeli interests,” Duss added. “It’s also the U.S. military-industrial complex, making money hand over fist from every bomb sold in the name of democracy.”

Public Backlash Rising

American public sentiment, however, is shifting. A Washington Post poll shows four in ten U.S. Jews now believe Israel is committing genocide, while over 60 percent say it has committed war crimes in Gaza.

This erosion of trust could reshape future elections.

“No Democrat can win a primary in 2028 without addressing the Biden administration’s complicity in Gaza,” said Duss.

With an election year looming, the debate over U.S. support for Israel is expected to intensify, dividing the Democratic Party and redefining America’s moral standing abroad.

A Mirror for Africa

For many Africans watching from afar, Washington’s war financing raises questions about Western hypocrisy — funding wars in the Middle East while demanding fiscal austerity from African nations seeking loans or debt relief.

“It is difficult to explain why billions flow to sustain destruction, while Africa is told to tighten its belt for development,” one Nigerian analyst told Naija247news.

As the war grinds on, the moral and economic burden rests not just on policymakers, but on ordinary American citizens whose taxes fuel the bombs raining on Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran — a grim reflection of how democracy can bankroll devastation.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.