How NSC Reforms Signal a New Era for Nigerian Sports

Updated: Jan 10, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Lagos, Nigeria – Barely months after President Bola Tinubu re-established the National Sports Commission (NSC)in 2024, Nigeria’s sports sector is undergoing a significant structural transformation. The reforms mark a shift from years of improvised management to policy-driven governance anchored on planning, accountability, and long-term sustainability.

For decades, Nigerian sports administration relied on emergency responses and ad hoc decisions, often dictated by upcoming competitions or external pressures. The return of the NSC has introduced a strategic approach, treating sports as a national asset rather than a seasonal activity. Stakeholders—including federations, athletes’ unions, and private partners—have welcomed the reforms as overdue and critical for sustainable growth.

Under Chairman Mallam Shehu Dikko and Director-General Bukola Olopade, the NSC has prioritized institutional adjustments, policy clarity, and quiet enforcement of standards. Early in 2025, Dikko articulated the Commission’s philosophy, insisting Nigerian sports must move “from emergency management to strategic planning.”

Practical steps have included a major personnel realignment across federations, reassigning 57 Secretary-Generals and five officers to match skills with governance demands. The NSC also aligned federations with priorities such as grassroots development, elite performance, and sports economy growth.

The 2025 National Sports Festival in Ogun tested the NSC’s resolve. With over 10,000 athletes from 36 states and the FCT competing in 33 sports, the festival ran smoothly, with improved logistics, accommodation, and scheduling earning high praise. Anti-doping compliance and adherence to WADA regulations were strictly enforced, sending a signal that credibility will not be sacrificed for medals.

Nigeria also successfully hosted the 3rd African U18/U20 Athletics Championships in Abeokuta, welcoming 50 African countries. This bolstered local economic activity and reinforced Nigeria’s reputation as a reliable host for international events. Private sector sponsorship from FIRS, BOI, and LEDCO Ltd. reflects growing confidence driven by transparent governance.

Beyond events, the NSC has reformed federation management, encouraging Chief Operating Officers to separate administrative, technical, and financial responsibilities. The Invited Junior Athletes Scheme now accelerates young talent development, and the Adopt-An-Athlete initiative currently supports 65 athletes.

Athlete welfare has also improved, with timely compensation for international competitions. At the African Weightlifting Championship in Mauritius, Olopade personally donated $3,800 to athletes and officials, reinforcing the government’s commitment to player well-being.

Nigeria’s teams excelled internationally in 2025, from the Super Falcons winning their 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations to D’Tigress claiming the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket title, and para-badminton star Eniola Bolaji winning gold in Wales. Team Nigeria also impressed at the African School Games in Algeria and asserted dominance in arm wrestling and Islamic Solidarity Games weightlifting.

These achievements highlight the impact of governance stability, preparation, and strategic planning. Through reforms, youth development, partnerships, and hosting international events, the NSC is reshaping Nigeria’s sports economy, reviving facilities, attracting investments, creating jobs, and strengthening development pathways.

While the Dikko–Olopade era is still unfolding, the early results are tangible: Nigerian sports is no longer drifting, but being deliberately rebuilt.