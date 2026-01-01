How Fubara deceived us – Rivers PDP

Port Harcourt, Jan. 1, 2026 (Naija247news) – The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused Governor Siminalayi Fubara of betraying the party and the people of Rivers by defecting in the midst of an ongoing political crisis.

Dr. Nname Ewor, factional Caretaker Chairman of the PDP in Rivers, made the claim during a news conference on Thursday in Port Harcourt.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that tensions between Fubara and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly escalated barely a year after he took office, plunging the state into a serious political crisis.

Ewor stated that President Bola Tinubu had intervened, reaching an agreement that Fubara would not seek a second term. The pact reportedly included the reinstatement of Chief Ohna Awuse as Chairman of the Rivers Traditional Rulers Council, as well as the removal of Tammy Danagogo as Secretary to the State Government and Edison Ehie as Chief of Staff.

However, Ewor alleged that Fubara failed to honour these terms, resulting in the collapse of the peace agreement and the subsequent declaration of a State of Emergency in Rivers by President Tinubu.

He further revealed that Fubara entered another agreement with Tinubu shortly before the emergency rule was lifted, a situation that ultimately led to his defection from the PDP to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Shortly after announcing his defection, Fubara began boasting that Tinubu would force the State House of Assembly members to pass the 2026 budget,” Ewor said. He added that the governor also claimed Tinubu would compel Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Wike to support his second-term reelection bid.

Ewor called on Fubara to disclose the full terms of his agreement with Tinubu before the lifting of the emergency rule, saying it is necessary for Rivers people to make informed decisions.

“The mandate Fubara is holding was given to him by Rivers people, and all his actions and inactions affect all those whose mandate he is holding,” he said.

The PDP chairman recalled that the party had challenged the declaration of the State of Emergency at the Supreme Court to protect its mandate.

“Today, Fubara has taken our mandate to the APC, which, with all intent and purpose, is unjust,” Ewor added.

He further accused Fubara of deceiving PDP members into attending the party’s convention in Ibadan, only for him to abstain — a matter currently before the courts.

Ewor disclosed that he has fully aligned himself with calls by Wike for the re-election of Tinubu in 2027.

