How Drones from Ghana’s U.S. Military Base Hit Nigeria’s Sokoto State Terrorist Enclaves

ABUJA, Dec. 27, 2025 (Naija247news) – A series of U.S. drone strikes launched from a military facility in Ghana have successfully neutralised a major terrorist convergence in Sokoto State, Northwest Nigeria, following an intelligence-sharing security pact between the Federal Government and the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), multiple military officials confirmed.

The operation, executed over Christmas, deployed long-range combat drones and naval strike assets, enabling targeted engagements on known terrorist enclaves with minimal collateral impact, according to PRNigeria. Pentagon-released footage also showed at least one projectile fired from a U.S. naval platform as part of the coordinated mission.

Strikes Target Foreign-Linked Cells

Security sources disclosed that the strike package focused on foreign-backed terror factions, including the Lakurawa and Jenni networks, believed to be mobilising fighters from Burkina Faso and Mali for coordinated holiday attacks.

A defence intelligence officer familiar with the operation said the missions were supported by a 24-hour Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) loop, linking U.S. personnel in Ghana with Nigerian military intelligence headquarters.

“This was a carefully planned and highly selective operation. Only verified combatants and logistics hubs were engaged. Civilian locations and livestock were intentionally excluded,” the officer stated.

Legal Basis and Strategic Significance

Officials noted that Nigeria’s recent terrorist designation of armed bandit groups cleared the pathway for foreign kinetic support. Intercepted communications revealed what authorities described as a “massive convergence” of militants transiting Sahelian corridors with intent to destabilise border communities.

For Washington, analysts say the mission aligns with broader U.S. interests to disrupt transnational jihadist logistics and stem the spread of violent extremism across West Africa.

Christmas Day Confirmation

Both Abuja and Washington later confirmed the strikes.

A statement attributed to former U.S. President said the authorization followed the “vicious killing of innocent citizens” by ISIS-affiliated militants in Nigeria. AFRICOM also confirmed that the operation was executed at Nigeria’s request, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs credited real-time intel sharing for “precision hits” across multiple targets.

Troop Reinforcement Ongoing

Nigerian troops have since intensified security presence in Gudu, Tangaza, and Binji Local Government Areas to disrupt regrouping attempts. The U.S. Defence Secretary hinted at possible follow-up missions, posting on social media: “More to come…”

Security experts believe the strike foiled an imminent wave of coordinated holiday attacks and marks a pivotal moment in Nigeria–U.S. counter-terror cooperation.

Godwin Okafor - Naija247news Godwin Okafor is the Publisher & CEO of Naija247news Media Group LLC, an independent investigative news platform delivering accurate, data-driven reporting on Nigerian and global politics, economy, finance, and business. Founded in October 2010, Naija247news specializes in developmental journalism, providing timely insights and analysis to readers across Nigeria and the diaspora.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor - Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.