How Anthony Joshua ‘Cheated Death’ After Swapping Seats Minutes Before Fatal Crash

British-Nigerian former world boxing champion Anthony Joshua narrowly escaped death in a car crash on Monday, following a seat swap inside a Lexus SUV, his driver’s lawyer has revealed.

The accident occurred on the busy Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, claiming the lives of two of Joshua’s friends — Ayodele Kelvin Olu (36), a Nigerian-British citizen, and Gami Sina (36), a British citizen — and injuring others, including the boxing star himself.

Joshua’s driver, Kayode Adeniyi (46), who has been remanded in custody, faces four charges: dangerous driving, reckless driving, negligent driving, and driving without a valid licence.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Adeniyi’s lawyer, Olalekan Abiodun, explained that Joshua had initially been seated in the front passenger seat but swapped to the back at the driver’s request:

“My client has pleaded not guilty, and what happened was an accident. From what I understand, the journey started in Lagos, and Anthony initially sat in the front. The driver asked him to move behind because Anthony is a big fellow and was blocking his view of the wing mirror. Latif then sat in the front.”

Kayode Adeniyi, dressed in a black Muslim kaftan, pleaded not guilty in court. His 19-year-old son, Ifeoluwa Adeniyi, defended his father, stating the crash was unintentional:

“Dad is not a fast driver; he was following the speed limit, and then the brakes failed. He tried to swerve and avoid the truck parked illegally by the roadside. He has been driving Anthony for three years and is a good driver. If the truck hadn’t been parked there, this wouldn’t have happened.”

The Ogun State Police Command confirmed Adeniyi’s arraignment, noting that investigations are ongoing. He was remanded in custody pending bail, set at N5 million with two sureties, and the case was adjourned to January 20, 2026 for trial.

Meanwhile, both the Lagos and Ogun state governments confirmed the discharge of Anthony Joshua from the hospital, following treatment for injuries sustained in the accident.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.