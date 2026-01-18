Updated: Jan 18, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Onitsha / Abuja On Christmas Day, as millions of Nigerians marked the birth of Christ amid economic strain and lingering insecurity, a decision taken thousands of miles away reverberated across parts of the country: U.S. President Donald Trump ordered airstrikes in another region of Nigeria.

The rationale for the strikes, according to reporting by The New York Times, was influenced in part by a powerful narrative circulating in Washington — that Christians in Nigeria are facing systematic extermination. One of the most frequently cited sources behind that claim traces back not to a university research center or international monitoring body, but to a small tools shop in southeastern Nigeria.

From Market Stall to Capitol Hill

In the heart of Onitsha, Anambra State’s bustling commercial capital, Emeka Umeagbalasi navigates the chaos of the market with ease. Wheelbarrows stacked with sugarcane squeeze past traders; porters stagger under heavy loads of construction helmets. With a single earbud tucked into his ear, Umeagbalasi makes his way to a modest stall in the tools section, where screwdrivers, spanners, and wrenches hang from the walls.

By trade, he is a hardware seller. By influence, he has become one of the most quoted voices shaping how powerful American politicians understand Nigeria’s security crisis.

Umeagbalasi is the founder of the International Society for Civil Liberties and the Rule of Law (Intersociety), a little-known organization he operates largely from his home. Yet his reports and statistics have been cited by U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, Representative Riley Moore, and longtime Nigeria-focused lawmaker Representative Chris Smith — all Republicans — to argue that Nigeria is witnessing a coordinated campaign of mass killings against Christians.

Ruth Maclean, West Africa bureau chief for The New York Times, documented how these claims travelled from Onitsha to Washington, influencing congressional debates and White House rhetoric. Maclean, who covers more than 25 countries across West and Central Africa, observed that Umeagbalasi’s ideas reached the highest levels of U.S. power.

For the Onitsha trader, the moment the U.S. president echoed his warnings was deeply affirming.

“It was miraculous,” he said.

Claims of Mass Death — and Thin Evidence

Umeagbalasi claims that more than 125,000 Christians have been killed in Nigeria since 2009. He has also asserted that over 7,000 Christians were murdered in just the first seven months of 2025.

Yet in interviews with The New York Times, he acknowledged that his figures are rarely verified. His data is drawn largely from secondary sources — Christian advocacy organizations, Nigerian media reports, social media posts, and even Google searches.

When asked directly about methodology, he admitted that he often does not travel to the areas where attacks occur.

Instead, he uses geographic assumptions.

“If killings take place in southern Borno,” he explained, “there is likelihood of the victims being Christians — many of them or most of them being Christians.”

Independent data paints a more complex picture. The Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), one of the world’s most respected conflict-monitoring organizations, estimates roughly 6,700 total deaths in Nigeria during that same seven-month period — including insurgents and security personnel. About 3,000 were civilians, but the data does not record religious affiliation.

Researchers consistently note that Muslims make up a significant share of Boko Haram’s victims, especially in the northeast.

Official Silence and Diplomatic Pushback

Despite relying on Umeagbalasi’s work, Senator Cruz, Representative Moore, and Representative Smith did not respond to requests for comment from The New York Times. A White House spokeswoman declined to answer questions about Umeagbalasi’s data or research practices, but issued a forceful statement:

“The massacre of Christians by radical, terrorist scum will not be tolerated.”

Nigeria’s government, meanwhile, has strongly disputed both the scale and framing of Umeagbalasi’s claims.

“There’s a lot of fallacy to his research, a lot of confirmation bias,” said Alkasim Abdulkadir, spokesperson for Nigeria’s foreign minister. “He’s very performative.”

A Disputed Abduction

One case highlighted the controversy surrounding his work.

When 25 schoolgirls were abducted in Kebbi State, local officials and the school principal confirmed that all the girls were Muslim. Umeagbalasi nevertheless insisted that most were Christian, alleging that the Nigerian government had deliberately “Islamized” them.

“The girls — a majority of them are Christians,” he said. “But you know what Nigerian government did? They went and Islamized them. Gave them Islamic names just to confuse people.”

Officials categorically rejected the allegation.

Ethnicity, Faith, and Dangerous Narratives

Umeagbalasi frequently attributes violence against Christians to Fulani militias — a framing echoed by groups such as Open Doors and Truth Nigeria, an advocacy project run by Iowa-based evangelist and filmmaker Judd Saul.

The Fulani are a vast, predominantly Muslim ethnic group spread across West Africa, many of whom are traditional nomadic herders. While some armed criminal groups include Fulani members, scholars warn against collective blame.

Umeagbalasi’s rhetoric has crossed into incendiary territory. He has used dehumanizing language about the Fulani and proposed confining them to a single Nigerian state — suggestions critics say amount to calls for ethnic cleansing.

Criticism From Experts and Clergy

His work has drawn criticism from across ideological and religious lines.

Nnamdi Obasi of the International Crisis Group described Intersociety’s figures as unreliable, citing basic mathematical inconsistencies. Catholic Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of Sokoto has repeatedly warned that reducing Nigeria’s crisis to a Christian-only narrative obscures the real problem: a weak state unable to protect any of its citizens.

“Both Christians and Muslims are victims,” Kukah has argued. “The failure is institutional.”

Still Undeterred

Despite mounting criticism, Umeagbalasi continues his work with conviction.

“This is our heavenly marathon,” he said, as he prepared another report on what he calls the deteriorating security situation for Christians in Nigeria.

Inside his living room — painted green and black — bookshelves sag under piles of papers, certificates, and plaques. One reads: “For excellent service to humanity.”

From this room, he has claimed that nearly 20,000 churches have been destroyed in Nigeria over the past 16 years, asserting that the country has about 100,000 churches nationwide.

When asked how he arrived at that national figure, he did not hesitate.

“Googled it.”

A Narrative With Global Consequences

Nigeria’s insecurity is real. Thousands have died, millions have been displaced, and communities across religious lines live in fear. But as this case illustrates, the way the crisis is framed — and by whom — matters profoundly.

From a tools shop in Onitsha to the corridors of the White House, unverified narratives have helped shape foreign policy decisions with real-world consequences.

On Christmas Day, those consequences took the form of airstrikes — driven not by comprehensive data, but by a story powerful enough to travel across oceans, unchallenged.