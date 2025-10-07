“House Will Debate Motion on Urgent Medical Attention for Nnamdi Kanu This Week”

ABUJA – The House of Representatives is set to debate a motion this week seeking urgent medical intervention for the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The resolution followed an intervention during Tuesday’s plenary by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, who responded to a point of order raised by Obi Aguocha, the member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South Federal Constituency, Abia State. Aguocha had highlighted the need for medical attention due to Kanu’s allegedly deteriorating health.

Kanu was arrested in Kenya in 2021 and brought back to Nigeria to face a terrorism trial. He was first detained on October 14, 2015, on an 11-count charge including terrorism and treasonable felony, and has remained in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since then.

During plenary, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas urged Aguocha to step down the motion for proper presentation, noting that the procedure was not fully compliant with House rules.

Deputy Speaker Kalu, while acknowledging the importance of the issue, assured the House that the motion would be formally presented later in the week. He said,

“Mr Speaker, I’m also from Abia State. On the issue being raised by my colleague, we will present it before the House properly in the course of the week. We will come properly before the House so that a proper hearing will be given to it.”

Speaker Abbas responded, emphasizing that his concern was procedural and not substantive:

“No problem, it’s just the procedure that I was challenging, not the substance of the issue. We will be willing and ready to give you all the time to present it.”

The motion is expected to spark debate over prisoner welfare, human rights, and due process as Kanu continues to face trial in Nigeria.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.