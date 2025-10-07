Menu
Search
Subscribe
National Politics

“House Will Debate Motion on Urgent Medical Attention for Nnamdi Kanu This Week”

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

ABUJA – The House of Representatives is set to debate a motion this week seeking urgent medical intervention for the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The resolution followed an intervention during Tuesday’s plenary by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, who responded to a point of order raised by Obi Aguocha, the member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South Federal Constituency, Abia State. Aguocha had highlighted the need for medical attention due to Kanu’s allegedly deteriorating health.

Kanu was arrested in Kenya in 2021 and brought back to Nigeria to face a terrorism trial. He was first detained on October 14, 2015, on an 11-count charge including terrorism and treasonable felony, and has remained in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since then.

During plenary, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas urged Aguocha to step down the motion for proper presentation, noting that the procedure was not fully compliant with House rules.

Deputy Speaker Kalu, while acknowledging the importance of the issue, assured the House that the motion would be formally presented later in the week. He said,

“Mr Speaker, I’m also from Abia State. On the issue being raised by my colleague, we will present it before the House properly in the course of the week. We will come properly before the House so that a proper hearing will be given to it.”

Speaker Abbas responded, emphasizing that his concern was procedural and not substantive:

“No problem, it’s just the procedure that I was challenging, not the substance of the issue. We will be willing and ready to give you all the time to present it.”

The motion is expected to spark debate over prisoner welfare, human rights, and due process as Kanu continues to face trial in Nigeria.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Niger Deputy Governor Loses Younger Brother
Next article
“NNPCL Requests More Time to Explain ₦210 Trillion Audit Queries, Senate Assures Justice”
Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

President Tinubu Accepts Resignation of Geoffrey Nnaji as Minister

Naija247news Naija247news -
Abuja, Nigeria – October 7, 2025: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu...

”Minister Geoffrey Nnaji, Resigns Amid Certificate Forgery Allegations”

Naija247news Naija247news -
Abuja, Nigeria – October 7, 2025 – The Minister...

“Trade Fair Demolitions Are Legal – Tokunbo Wahab counters Senator Umeh’s federal property claims”

Samuel Gbenga Salau Samuel Gbenga Salau -
LAGOS – The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources,...

“Supreme Court Reserves Judgement on Osun’s Suit Over Withheld LG Allocations”

Samuel Gbenga Salau Samuel Gbenga Salau -
ABUJA – The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved judgement...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

President Tinubu Accepts Resignation of Geoffrey Nnaji as Minister

Bola Tinubu Presidency 0
Abuja, Nigeria – October 7, 2025: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu...

”Minister Geoffrey Nnaji, Resigns Amid Certificate Forgery Allegations”

National Politics 0
Abuja, Nigeria – October 7, 2025 – The Minister...

“Trade Fair Demolitions Are Legal – Tokunbo Wahab counters Senator Umeh’s federal property claims”

National Politics 0
LAGOS – The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources,...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria