House Releases Certified Copies of Tax Reform Laws Amid Alteration Allegations

Abuja – In a decisive move to douse rising tension over alleged tampering with Nigeria’s newly passed tax reform laws, the House of Representatives has made public certified true copies of the four tax reform Acts passed by the National Assembly and signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The action, directed by Speaker Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, comes amid circulating claims that versions of the laws had been altered. The Speaker reassured Nigerians that the National Assembly remains an institution anchored in records, procedure, and institutional memory, and that every law passed is protected by clearly defined verification systems.

Speaking through the House spokesman, Akintunde Rotimi, the Assembly confirmed that the original signed copies of the laws have been released to the public, while hard copies have also been printed and circulated to lawmakers.

Rotimi stated, “The House of Representatives, under the leadership of Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, has released the four tax reform Acts duly signed by His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to Nigerians for public record, verification, and reference. The Speaker, in concert with Senate President Senator Godswill Akpabio, GCON, directed the immediate release of the Certified True Copies (CTCs), including the President’s endorsement pages, following public concerns about purportedly altered versions circulating outside official channels.”

The statement emphasised that the release reflects Speaker Abbas’ longstanding commitment to transparency and legislative integrity, noting that discrepancies came to light after a vigilant lawmaker formally raised the issue on a point of privilege. The Speaker promptly ordered internal verification and the public dissemination of the certified copies to eliminate doubts and restore confidence in the legislative process.

A Transparent Legislative Process

According to the House, the tax reforms underwent extensive stakeholder consultations, committee scrutiny, clause-by-clause deliberations, and plenary debates before passage. Speaker Abbas consistently emphasised that the reforms should be evidence-based, inclusive, constitutionally compliant, and aligned with Nigeria’s fiscal realities and development goals.

Rotimi noted, “Tax reform must be anchored on clarity, fairness, and strict adherence to parliamentary procedure. Every Bill, amendment, and Act follows a traceable constitutional and parliamentary pathway. Once a law is assented to, its integrity is preserved through certification and legislative custody. There is no ambiguity about what constitutes the law.”

The Laws in Focus

The four Acts released are:

Nigeria Tax Act, 2025

Nigeria Tax Administration Act, 2025

National Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, 2025

Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Act, 2025

These legislations form the backbone of Nigeria’s modern tax architecture, aiming to streamline revenue administration, improve compliance, eliminate duplication, and strengthen fiscal coordination across the federation.

Warning Against Unauthorised Versions

Speaker Abbas has made it clear that the only authentic and authoritative versions of the laws are those certified and released by the National Assembly. Members of the public, professional bodies, and institutions are advised to disregard any other versions circulating online or offline, as such documents are not part of the official legislative record.

The Clerk to the National Assembly has ensured that the certified Acts are aligned with the Federal Government Printing Press to guarantee accuracy and uniformity. Hard copies have been distributed to all lawmakers and are available for public reference.

Ongoing Investigations

The House also affirmed that the Ad-Hoc Committee chaired by Hon. Muktar Aliyu Betara continues its work to investigate the circumstances surrounding the circulation of unauthorised versions of the tax Acts. The committee is expected to recommend measures to prevent future lapses and protect the authenticity of legislative records.

Speaker Abbas concluded that the National Assembly remains committed to constitutionalism, the rule of law, transparency, and accountable governance, pledging to uphold institutional discipline and protect the integrity of Nigeria’s legislative process in the interest of all citizens.

