High-Profile Gathering at Amaechi’s Son’s Wedding in Abuja

A star-studded guest list graced the church wedding of Dr. Chikamkpa Amaechi, son of former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, in Abuja. The ceremony brought together prominent figures from the country’s political and social elite.

A Gathering of Notable Figures

The wedding ceremony was attended by several high-profile individuals, including former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Governors, former Governors, and other notable politicians. Specifically, Dr. Alex Otti, Governor of Abia State, and Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, former Governor of Kaduna State, were in attendance. Former First Ladies, Mrs. Patience Jonathan and Mrs. Dolapo Osibanjo, also graced the occasion.

Words of Wisdom

Reverend Father Steve Dedua, who officiated the ceremony, offered valuable advice to the newlyweds. He counseled them to prioritize patience and make God the central figure in their marriage. The cleric also expressed concern over Nigeria’s high divorce rate, citing a 2023 statistic that ranked Nigeria 11th globally in divorce rates.

Reception and Congratulations

During the reception, Governor Alex Otti of Abia State also offered words of wisdom to the newlyweds. He emphasized the importance of open communication and conflict resolution in marriage. The Amaechis received numerous congratulatory messages from friends, family, and well-wishers, wishing them a happy and fulfilling married life.

The wedding ceremony of Dr. Chikamkpa Amaechi was a grand affair that brought together Nigeria’s elite. With notable figures in attendance and words of wisdom shared, the occasion was a memorable one for the newlyweds and their families. We wish the happy couple a lifetime of love, happiness, and togetherness.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.