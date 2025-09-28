Menu
Search
Subscribe
Arts & Entertainment

High-Profile Gathering at Amaechi’s Son’s Wedding in Abuja

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

28, September 2025/Naija 247news

A star-studded guest list graced the church wedding of Dr. Chikamkpa Amaechi, son of former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, in Abuja. The ceremony brought together prominent figures from the country’s political and social elite.

A Gathering of Notable Figures

The wedding ceremony was attended by several high-profile individuals, including former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Governors, former Governors, and other notable politicians. Specifically, Dr. Alex Otti, Governor of Abia State, and Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, former Governor of Kaduna State, were in attendance. Former First Ladies, Mrs. Patience Jonathan and Mrs. Dolapo Osibanjo, also graced the occasion.

Words of Wisdom

Reverend Father Steve Dedua, who officiated the ceremony, offered valuable advice to the newlyweds. He counseled them to prioritize patience and make God the central figure in their marriage. The cleric also expressed concern over Nigeria’s high divorce rate, citing a 2023 statistic that ranked Nigeria 11th globally in divorce rates.

Reception and Congratulations

During the reception, Governor Alex Otti of Abia State also offered words of wisdom to the newlyweds. He emphasized the importance of open communication and conflict resolution in marriage. The Amaechis received numerous congratulatory messages from friends, family, and well-wishers, wishing them a happy and fulfilling married life.

The wedding ceremony of Dr. Chikamkpa Amaechi was a grand affair that brought together Nigeria’s elite. With notable figures in attendance and words of wisdom shared, the occasion was a memorable one for the newlyweds and their families. We wish the happy couple a lifetime of love, happiness, and togetherness.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Buratai Hails Coronation of Ladoja as 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland
Next article
Reforming INEC’s Appointment Process for Credible Elections
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Injury Blues Hit Arsenal and Newcastle Ahead of Crucial Clash

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
28, September 2025/Naija 247news The highly anticipated match between Newcastle...

Don Jazzy Opens Up About Sacrifices in Pursuit of Music Success

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
28, September 2025/Naija 247news In a candid revelation, Nigerian music...

SDP’s Adebayo Refuses to Join Forces with Anti-Tinubu Coalition

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
28, September 2025/Naija 247news Prince Adewole Adebayo, the 2023 presidential...

Kebbi State Slams Brakes on NECO Ranking Claims

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
28, September 2025/Naija 247news The Kebbi State Government has rubbished...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Injury Blues Hit Arsenal and Newcastle Ahead of Crucial Clash

Sports 0
28, September 2025/Naija 247news The highly anticipated match between Newcastle...

Don Jazzy Opens Up About Sacrifices in Pursuit of Music Success

Arts & Entertainment 0
28, September 2025/Naija 247news In a candid revelation, Nigerian music...

SDP’s Adebayo Refuses to Join Forces with Anti-Tinubu Coalition

Politics & Governance 0
28, September 2025/Naija 247news Prince Adewole Adebayo, the 2023 presidential...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria