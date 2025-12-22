Hegemony Under Review: The Slow Politics of De-Dollarisation

For decades, predictions of the U.S. dollar’s decline as the world’s dominant reserve currency have surfaced with predictable regularity — and just as predictably faded. Yet the latest data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) suggests that the question of de-dollarisation may no longer be theoretical. It is becoming a matter of policy arithmetic.

According to the IMF’s Currency Composition of Official Foreign Exchange Reserves (COFER) report, the dollar’s share of global reserves slipped again in the third quarter of 2025, falling to 56.92%, down from 57.08% in the previous quarter. While the decline is modest, its persistence is noteworthy. At the same time, euro-denominated reserves edged up to 20.33%, while the Japanese yen rose to 5.82%.

This is not a collapse of dollar dominance. But it is a signal — and policymakers should not ignore it.

Incremental Shifts, Strategic Meaning

On the surface, the changes appear marginal. The dollar still accounts for well over half of global reserves, dwarfing its closest rivals. Yet reserve composition rarely changes dramatically. Central banks, by design, move cautiously. When they rebalance, they do so incrementally — and often for reasons that extend beyond short-term market movements.

The IMF data reflects a period of stabilisation following sharp volatility in the second quarter of 2025, when foreign exchange markets were rattled by renewed U.S. tariff announcements under President Donald Trump. Analysts at Goldman Sachs argue that reserve managers were responding to currency swings rather than executing a wholesale retreat from the dollar.

That assessment is largely accurate. But it does not negate a deeper reality: central banks are increasingly hedging against concentration risk.

The Politics of Currency Power

The dollar’s global role has never been purely economic. It is also political. U.S. control over the dollar-based financial system — including sanctions enforcement, payment rails, and access to liquidity — has become a defining feature of modern geopolitics.

As geopolitical tensions intensify, particularly between major powers, more countries are questioning the wisdom of excessive reliance on a single currency system anchored to U.S. political decisions. Diversification, even when gradual, is a rational policy response.

This is especially true for emerging economies, many of which have experienced capital flight, sanctions exposure, or exchange-rate shocks linked to U.S. monetary tightening. For them, de-dollarisation is not ideological; it is defensive.

What De-dollarisation Is — and Isn’t

It is important to separate reality from rhetoric. De-dollarisation does not mean the imminent collapse of the dollar or the rise of a single alternative currency. The euro, despite gains, remains constrained by fragmented fiscal governance. The yen lacks scale. China’s yuan, while expanding in trade settlement, is still limited by capital controls and transparency concerns.

What is emerging instead is a slow diversification model — one in which the dollar remains dominant, but less monopolistic.

The IMF’s updated methodology, which now imputes previously “unallocated” reserves, reinforces this interpretation. While the adjustments are small, the long-term trend points toward a more plural reserve system, shaped by risk management rather than ideological revolt.

Implications for Global Policy

For the United States, the message is clear: currency dominance is not guaranteed by history alone. Fiscal discipline, predictable trade policy, and institutional credibility matter. Weaponising the dollar too aggressively may accelerate the very diversification Washington seeks to avoid.

For Europe and Japan, incremental reserve gains highlight an opportunity — but only if accompanied by deeper financial integration and policy coherence.

For developing economies, including Nigeria, the lesson is pragmatic. Reserve strategy should prioritise stability, liquidity, and resilience — not symbolic gestures. Diversification must be careful, data-driven, and aligned with trade exposure.

A Transition Measured in Years, Not Headlines

So, is de-dollarisation finally real?

Yes — but not in the dramatic sense often portrayed. It is real as a policy trend, not a financial revolution. The dollar is not being dethroned; it is being quietly hedged against.

In an increasingly fragmented global economy, that may be the most telling shift of all.

