HEDA Urges FG to Transparently Deploy $9.5m Repatriated from UK for Infrastructure

Abuja, Jan. 11, 2026 (Naija247news) — The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) has called on the Federal Government to ensure the transparent and accountable use of over $9.5 million recently repatriated from the United Kingdom, describing the recovery as a landmark victory in the fight against corruption and illicit financial flows.

In a statement on Sunday, signed by HEDA Chairman Olanrewaju Suraju, the civil society organisation welcomed the decision by the UK, through the Bailiwick of Jersey, to return the funds to Nigeria. Suraju stressed that the repatriation reinforces the principle that proceeds of corruption have no safe haven.

“The recovery demonstrates the effectiveness of civil forfeiture mechanisms and sustained civil society advocacy, particularly in asset recovery and repatriation, which has been one of HEDA’s core campaigns over the years,” he said.

The funds were traced to suspicious proceeds diverted by third-party contractors on behalf of senior Nigerian officials. Suraju noted that previous repatriated assets from the UK and its Crown Dependencies were deployed to major infrastructure projects such as the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway and the Second Niger Bridge, under strict monitoring frameworks.

HEDA urged the government to apply the new $9.5 million for landmark projects that deliver tangible benefits to citizens, particularly in transportation, social infrastructure, and economic productivity. “Nigerians deserve to see, track, and verify how recovered assets are utilised. Full transparency, public disclosure, and independent monitoring must guide the use of these funds,” Suraju said.

The funds will be allocated to the final stages of the 375-kilometre Abuja–Kano Road, a critical highway connecting the nation’s capital to its second-largest city. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) facilitating the repatriation was signed in December 2025 by Jersey’s Attorney General, Mark Temple KC, and the Nigerian Government.

Temple described the recovery as evidence of the strength of Jersey’s civil forfeiture legislation in combating corruption and praised the collaboration with Nigerian authorities.

Nigeria’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), lauded the development, stating it highlights the country’s determination to track illicit funds abroad. He assured that the repatriated assets will be judiciously applied according to the MoU.

HEDA reaffirmed its commitment to monitoring the utilisation of repatriated funds and strengthening safeguards against corruption to ens