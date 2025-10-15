‘He’d Give Away Our Lamborghinis During His Episodes’”, Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Her ‘Toxic’ Marriage to Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has offered a candid look into her life post-divorce, reflecting on the “toxic” aspects of her marriage to Kanye West and the lessons learned along the way.

Speaking on the Oct. 15 episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, the SKIMS founder, 44, revealed that she has become less tolerant of toxicity with age. “I think when you get older, you just don’t tolerate that s***. You don’t have time,” Kardashian said.

Kardashian’s divorce from West, 48, was finalized in November 2022, nearly two years after she first filed in early 2021. She reflected on the challenges of supporting West during his struggles while maintaining her own well-being. “When someone has their first, like, mental break, you want to be super supportive… but he wasn’t willing to make changes that I thought would be super healthy and beneficial,” she explained.

For Kardashian, the decision to end the marriage centered on her mental health and her role as a mother to their four children—North, 12; Saint, 9; Chicago, 7; and Psalm, 6. “Once my mental health starts to get affected and then I can’t parent the way that I need to… I had to save myself in order to be a better mom for everyone,” she said.

Despite the difficulties, Kardashian said she does not view her marriage as a failure. “An over-a-decade relationship with four beautiful children is not a failure,” she reflected. She cited West’s public criticism of her family, erratic financial decisions, and unpredictable behavior as key factors that made continuing the marriage untenable.

Kardashian also shared a touching anecdote about her eldest daughter, North, encouraging her mother to find love again. “Mom, you’ve got to get remarried. You’re getting too old and no one is gonna deal with this,” North reportedly said.

Ultimately, Kardashian emphasized that leaving the marriage was a step toward preserving stability and setting a positive example for her children. “I didn’t know what you’re gonna get when you wake up, and that’s like a really unsettling feeling,” she said, highlighting the unpredictability that contributed to her decision to walk away.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.