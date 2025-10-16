Heavy reliance on local lenders could crowd out private sector, strain financial stability, IMF warns

Sub-Saharan African governments are increasingly relying on domestic banks to plug widening budget deficits, a growing trend the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warns could fuel fiscal risks, tighten liquidity, and undermine long-term private sector growth.

According to the IMF’s Regional Economic Outlook for Sub-Saharan Africa, released this week at the joint IMF–World Bank annual meetings in Washington, the region’s governments are now paying significantly more to borrow locally than from international markets, even as global aid and external credit inflows decline.

The Fund’s report paints a mixed picture of recovery and risk: while economic growth in Africa remains resilient despite global headwinds, the financing model emerging in many countries — where banks are increasingly funding governments — poses serious structural challenges.

A Rising Domestic Debt Trap

The IMF noted that the cost of capital in sub-Saharan Africa remains persistently high, with domestic financial systems characterized as “shallow, fragmented, and costly.” In several countries, interest rates on local debt instruments have surged as governments compete with businesses for scarce liquidity.

“New domestic borrowing has become significantly more expensive than external borrowing,” the Fund said, cautioning that the growing dependence on local banks is inflating borrowing costs and reducing credit available for private enterprises — particularly small and medium-sized businesses that form the backbone of employment and innovation across the region.

IMF African Department Director Abebe Aemro Selassie described the situation as a “double-edged sword.”

“About half of total public debt is owed to domestic banks,” Selassie said. “While local borrowing allows countries to use their own currencies, excessive reliance could destabilize banking sectors if governments face repayment challenges.”

This structural shift, the IMF warned, could trigger a “vicious feedback loop” in which weaker public finances threaten bank stability, restrict credit flows, and further strain fiscal sustainability.

African Banks Becoming ‘Lenders of Last Resort’

The IMF report shows that African banks now hold a record share of domestic government debt — growing faster than in any other region globally. In Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, and Zambia, treasury bills and bonds dominate banks’ balance sheets, often crowding out private sector lending.

This trend accelerated after 2022, when several African nations were effectively shut out of international bond markets due to rising global interest rates and concerns about debt sustainability. While some countries cautiously re-entered the markets in 2024 — including Côte d’Ivoire, Benin, and Kenya — most still face high borrowing costs and are wary of new Eurobond issues.

“Governments have turned inward for funding, but this strategy comes at a cost,” said Dr. Thandiwe Ndlovu, a South African economist and former IMF consultant. “When domestic banks become the primary financiers of government spending, private credit dries up, inflation pressures rise, and banks’ exposure to sovereign risk grows.”

Crowding Out the Private Sector

According to the IMF, public borrowing from domestic banks often leads to a decline in lending to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), thereby constraining private investment and job creation. In Nigeria and Ghana, private sector credit as a share of GDP remains below 15%, one of the lowest in the world, despite high demand for working capital and investment loans.

Economists warn that the shift toward heavy domestic borrowing may also undermine monetary policy transmission. As central banks tighten rates to fight inflation, governments face rising debt service burdens, leading to fiscal slippages or renewed money printing — a cycle that could reignite inflation and currency weakness.

Path Forward: Fiscal Discipline and Debt Transparency

The IMF’s report calls for urgent reforms to strengthen debt management and transparency, reduce borrowing costs, and diversify funding sources. The Fund advocates the use of blended finance, public–private partnerships, and debt-for-development swaps — mechanisms that combine public and private capital to fund infrastructure, energy transition, and social programs without adding to debt distress.

The report also underscores the need for governments to deepen their domestic capital markets. Expanding investor participation beyond banks — such as through pension funds, insurance companies, and retail investors — could help distribute risk and create more sustainable local debt markets.

“Africa needs to expand access to long-term financing and avoid overloading its banks,” said Selassie. “Diversifying sources of funding and improving transparency will be key to safeguarding growth.”

Global Context and Nigeria’s Position

For Nigeria, the IMF’s warning hits close to home. The country’s debt service-to-revenue ratio remains one of the highest globally, exceeding 80% in 2023. Although the federal government has recently reduced external borrowing, the volume of domestic debt — mostly held by commercial banks and pension funds — continues to rise sharply.

Fiscal analysts say the trend is unsustainable unless supported by stronger non-oil revenue growth, export diversification, and credible expenditure reforms.

“Nigeria’s overreliance on domestic borrowing risks crowding out private credit and slowing economic recovery,” said Lagos-based economist Tope Fasua. “The CBN’s new monetary tightening measures may further raise yields on treasury instruments, deepening the competition between government and businesses for credit.”

As the IMF concluded, Africa’s economic story remains one of resilience — but the balance between stability and growth is delicate. With debt burdens rising and global aid shrinking, countries must strike a careful balance between financing development and safeguarding financial health.

