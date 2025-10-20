Heavy Gridlock, Chaos in Abuja as Security Operatives Mount Roadblocks Ahead of #FreeNnamdiKanuNow Protest

By Naija247news Staff Reporter | Abuja | October 20, 2025

Massive traffic gridlock has crippled major entry routes into Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja, following the mounting of multiple roadblocks by security operatives ahead of the planned #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest.

The worst-hit areas are Zuba and Nyanya, where long queues of vehicles stretched for several kilometers on Monday morning, leaving thousands of commuters stranded for hours.

According to eyewitnesses, the gridlock began after armed forces personnel mounted checkpoints near the Army Barracks in Zuba, stopping and searching vehicles as part of heightened security operations across the city.

“People coming from Zuba to town have been stuck for hours. There’s a major blockade, and some drivers are turning back. Others are stranded with no alternative routes,”

— a commuter told Naija247news.

Several frustrated passengers were seen abandoning vehicles to trek into the city, while others attempted to take detours through nearby communities. Videos circulating on social media showed angry commuters lamenting the standstill and the effects of tear gas fumes reportedly fired by security operatives to disperse small gatherings near the checkpoints.

The #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest — organized by activist Omoyele Sowore and rights groups — follows last week’s court ruling that cleared the movement to proceed, despite earlier attempts by the Nigeria Police Force to obtain an injunction stopping it.

Security sources told Naija247news that the roadblocks are “precautionary measures” aimed at preventing a breakdown of law and order, though residents have described the situation as “economic sabotage” given the scale of the disruption on a workday.

Meanwhile, businesses in the Central Area, Wuse, and Garki districts are reportedly scaling down operations, with some offices advising staff to work remotely due to traffic paralysis and anticipated protests within the city centre.

Videos from the scenes—widely shared on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook—showed stranded passengers coughing amid haze, while drivers honked in frustration as gridlock extended from Zuba Expressway toward the Kubwa axis.

“The city is on lockdown even before the protest begins,”

another eyewitness said.

As of the time of filing this report, the Federal Capital Territory Police Command and Defence Headquarters have yet to issue an official statement regarding the extent of the security deployment.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.