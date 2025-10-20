Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

Heavy Gridlock, Chaos in Abuja as Security Operatives Mount Roadblocks Ahead of #FreeNnamdiKanuNow Protest

By: Naija247news

Date:

By Naija247news Staff Reporter | Abuja | October 20, 2025

Massive traffic gridlock has crippled major entry routes into Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja, following the mounting of multiple roadblocks by security operatives ahead of the planned #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest.

The worst-hit areas are Zuba and Nyanya, where long queues of vehicles stretched for several kilometers on Monday morning, leaving thousands of commuters stranded for hours.

According to eyewitnesses, the gridlock began after armed forces personnel mounted checkpoints near the Army Barracks in Zuba, stopping and searching vehicles as part of heightened security operations across the city.

“People coming from Zuba to town have been stuck for hours. There’s a major blockade, and some drivers are turning back. Others are stranded with no alternative routes,”

— a commuter told Naija247news.

Several frustrated passengers were seen abandoning vehicles to trek into the city, while others attempted to take detours through nearby communities. Videos circulating on social media showed angry commuters lamenting the standstill and the effects of tear gas fumes reportedly fired by security operatives to disperse small gatherings near the checkpoints.

The #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest — organized by activist Omoyele Sowore and rights groups — follows last week’s court ruling that cleared the movement to proceed, despite earlier attempts by the Nigeria Police Force to obtain an injunction stopping it.

Security sources told Naija247news that the roadblocks are “precautionary measures” aimed at preventing a breakdown of law and order, though residents have described the situation as “economic sabotage” given the scale of the disruption on a workday.

The Countess of Chester Hospital (Lucy Letby’s workplace)— sorry disregard (the earlier input was mixed; fixed below)

Meanwhile, businesses in the Central Area, Wuse, and Garki districts are reportedly scaling down operations, with some offices advising staff to work remotely due to traffic paralysis and anticipated protests within the city centre.

Videos from the scenes—widely shared on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook—showed stranded passengers coughing amid haze, while drivers honked in frustration as gridlock extended from Zuba Expressway toward the Kubwa axis.

“The city is on lockdown even before the protest begins,”

another eyewitness said.

As of the time of filing this report, the Federal Capital Territory Police Command and Defence Headquarters have yet to issue an official statement regarding the extent of the security deployment.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Nigerian Migrant Impersonates Female Nurse to Work in Same UK Hospital Where Lucy Letby Served, Court Reveals
Next article
Morocco Makes History, Defeats Argentina 2–0 to Win First-Ever FIFA U-20 World Cup Title
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria