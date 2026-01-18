Hearn: Joshua Alone Will Decide When to Return to Boxing After Nigeria Crash

Updated: Jan 18, 2026 Credibility: 85%

ASO ROCK, F.C.T Abuja, Nigeria, Jan. 18, 2026 (Naija247news) –

British boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has said former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will personally decide when — or if — he is ready to return to the boxing ring following the fatal car crash in Nigeria that claimed the lives of two of his close friends.

Joshua was involved in a road accident along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway on December 29, which killed Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele, both members of his inner circle. The British-Nigerian boxer also sustained injuries in the crash.

Born in Watford to Nigerian parents, Joshua was in Nigeria on holiday at the time, having recently secured a sixth-round knockout victory over Jake Paul in Miami on December 19.

⸻

‘The Only Question Is: Are You OK?’

Speaking to BBC Sport, Hearn stressed that Joshua’s physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual recovery must take priority over any discussion about his career.

“He will need his time physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually before he decides on his future,” Hearn said.

“I do think he will want to return to boxing, but that will be his decision when the time is right.”

Hearn added that there are currently no conversations about future fights, insisting that Joshua’s wellbeing remains the sole focus.

“The only conversation is, ‘Are you OK?’” he said.

“What happened to him is not normal and heartbreaking for all involved.”

⸻

Decision Rests Solely With Joshua

The promoter said any eventual announcement about Joshua’s future would come directly from the boxer himself.

“When the time is right, I believe he will make his decision, and you will hear it from him,” Hearn said.

“That is the only voice you should listen to in that respect.”

Joshua, a two-time former heavyweight world champion, has not publicly outlined a timeline for his return to the ring.