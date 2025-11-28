Harmattan Alert: Interior Minister Tunji-Ojo Blasts Fire Service Over Half-Filled Water Tank

Naija247news — Abuja | November 27, 2025

Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on Thursday confronted an officer of the Federal Fire Service (FFS) after discovering that a fire truck deployed for duty had its water tank only half-filled—a lapse he described as dangerous and unacceptable, especially during the harmattan season when fire disasters are more frequent and often catastrophic.

The minister, who was visibly displeased, intercepted the fire service team during an inspection and questioned the officer in charge, expressing shock that a firefighting unit could operate with insufficient water supply in a period marked by dry winds, high temperatures, and heightened fire risks.

“This is negligence — and we cannot accept it,” Tunji-Ojo warns

Tunji-Ojo told the officer that firefighters must be fully prepared at all times, stressing that a half-ready emergency response team endangers communities. He rejected what he called excuses and complacency, insisting that the Federal Fire Service must reposition itself for rapid and reliable action.

“You are funded by taxpayers. You are not paid to be docile,” the minister said, noting that firefighters, like all public officials, owe Nigerians constant readiness and professionalism.

“Your duty is to be alert, equipped, and strategically positioned to save lives and property.”

Minister Orders Strategic Deployment to High-Risk Zones

He directed that trucks and personnel be stationed around high-risk, high-traffic areas, including markets, industrial zones, residential clusters, and transportation hubs—locations where fire emergencies can erupt with little or no warning.

The minister also emphasized the need for routine checks, full water tank capacity, functioning hoses, and rapid response coordination across all FFS units nationwide.

Harmattan Season Poses Heightened Danger

The harmattan period, which spans December to February, is associated with:

Strong dry winds

Extremely low humidity

High fire susceptibility in homes, markets, farmlands, and fuel depots

According to the Interior Ministry, Nigeria records a significant spike in fire outbreaks during this season, often resulting in loss of lives, property damage, and disruptions to economic activity.

Tunji-Ojo reaffirmed that the Federal Fire Service must show zero tolerance for operational lapses, adding that the government is investing in equipment and logistics and expects diligence in return.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.