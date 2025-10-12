“Happy 40th, Seyi Tinubu!” – President Bola Tinubu Praises Son’s Courage, Focus, and Impact

President Bola Tinubu has celebrated his son, Seyi Tinubu, as he marks his 40th birthday, describing him as a focused, courageous, and humble man who continues to make both his family and the nation proud.

In a personal birthday message on Sunday, President Tinubu lauded Seyi’s determination, leadership qualities, and commitment to uplifting others.

“Today, as you turn forty, I thank Almighty God for your life and the man you have become. You have walked your path with focus, courage, and humility, and you have done so with a heart that seeks to build, serve, and uplift others,” he said.

The President highlighted Seyi’s early drive to create and lead, noting that his ability to transform ideas into institutions and challenges into opportunities reflects an impact-driven mindset.

“In business and in service, you have shown that true success is not measured by wealth or power but by the impact we make and the lives we touch,” Tinubu added.

Describing 40 as a milestone bridging youthful energy and deeper wisdom, the President commended Seyi’s discipline, integrity, and dedication to both family and society.

“Our entire family is proud of you. We are proud of the family you are building with Layal, your devotion as a husband and father, and your commitment to making a difference in your generation,” the President said.

He also prayed for divine blessings, wisdom, good health, and peace for Seyi in the years ahead:

“Happy 40th birthday, my son. You have made us proud, and I know you will continue to make Nigeria proud.”

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.