Menu
Search
Subscribe
Bola Tinubu Presidency

“Happy 40th, Seyi Tinubu!” – President Bola Tinubu Praises Son’s Courage, Focus, and Impact

By: Samuel Gbenga Salau

Date:

President Bola Tinubu has celebrated his son, Seyi Tinubu, as he marks his 40th birthday, describing him as a focused, courageous, and humble man who continues to make both his family and the nation proud.

In a personal birthday message on Sunday, President Tinubu lauded Seyi’s determination, leadership qualities, and commitment to uplifting others.

“Today, as you turn forty, I thank Almighty God for your life and the man you have become. You have walked your path with focus, courage, and humility, and you have done so with a heart that seeks to build, serve, and uplift others,” he said.

The President highlighted Seyi’s early drive to create and lead, noting that his ability to transform ideas into institutions and challenges into opportunities reflects an impact-driven mindset.

“In business and in service, you have shown that true success is not measured by wealth or power but by the impact we make and the lives we touch,” Tinubu added.

Describing 40 as a milestone bridging youthful energy and deeper wisdom, the President commended Seyi’s discipline, integrity, and dedication to both family and society.

“Our entire family is proud of you. We are proud of the family you are building with Layal, your devotion as a husband and father, and your commitment to making a difference in your generation,” the President said.

He also prayed for divine blessings, wisdom, good health, and peace for Seyi in the years ahead:

“Happy 40th birthday, my son. You have made us proud, and I know you will continue to make Nigeria proud.”

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
“Technology Can’t Fix All Flaws in Nigeria’s Elections” – Ex-INEC Chairman Yakubu
Next article
ADC Criticizes Tinubu Over Drug Trafficker Pardons
Samuel Gbenga Salau
Samuel Gbenga Salauhttps://naija247news.com
Dr. Gbenga Salau Samuel Editorial Board Chairman, Naija247news Media Group LLC Dr. Gbenga Salau Samuel is an economist and journalist trained at the University of Ibadan, renowned for blending rigorous economic analysis with clear, people-centered journalism. As Editorial Board Chairman of Naija247news Media Group LLC, he leads the newsroom’s policy and standards framework, champions data-driven reporting, and steers impactful coverage across macroeconomics, markets, public finance, governance, and development. With a career rooted in evidence-based storytelling, Dr. Samuel is committed to elevating editorial integrity, nurturing young newsroom talent, and positioning Naija247news as a trusted, agenda-shaping voice in Nigeria’s media and policy space.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

AMAA 2025: Lisabi, The Uprising and 3 Cold Dishes Lead Nigerian Nominations

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Nigeria’s film industry enjoyed a stellar outing at the...

ADC Criticizes Tinubu Over Drug Trafficker Pardons

Samuel Gbenga Salau Samuel Gbenga Salau -
The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has condemned President Bola...

“Technology Can’t Fix All Flaws in Nigeria’s Elections” – Ex-INEC Chairman Yakubu

Samuel Gbenga Salau Samuel Gbenga Salau -
The immediate past Chairman of the Independent National Electoral...

“It Is Not Yet South-East’s Turn for Presidency” – Minister David Umahi

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Minister of Works, David Umahi, has urged the South-East...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

AMAA 2025: Lisabi, The Uprising and 3 Cold Dishes Lead Nigerian Nominations

Arts & Entertainment 0
Nigeria’s film industry enjoyed a stellar outing at the...

ADC Criticizes Tinubu Over Drug Trafficker Pardons

National Politics 0
The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has condemned President Bola...

“Technology Can’t Fix All Flaws in Nigeria’s Elections” – Ex-INEC Chairman Yakubu

Policy & Regulation 0
The immediate past Chairman of the Independent National Electoral...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria