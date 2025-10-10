Hamas Gets Guarantees of Gaza War End as Israel Approves Ceasefire Deal

JERUSALEM (Naija247news) – Israel’s government has approved the first phase of a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, paving the way for a halt in fighting and the exchange of captives, following months of negotiations mediated by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar.

Hamas officials said the group has received firm guarantees from the U.S. and other mediators that the agreement marks a complete end to the nearly two-year war in Gaza, which has left tens of thousands dead and displaced millions.

Khalil al-Hayya, the head of Hamas’s negotiating team, confirmed that “the war in Gaza has ended completely,” according to assurances received from international mediators. The ratification of the plan by Israel’s cabinet early Friday morning sets in motion a 24-hour timeline for the cessation of Israeli bombardment and the start of phased troop withdrawals from parts of Gaza.

Under the terms of the deal, Hamas will have 72 hours to release all remaining Israeli captives — including 20 believed to be alive and the remains of 28 others — in exchange for the release of up to 250 Palestinian security prisoners and nearly 2,000 detainees held by Israeli forces.

Israel to Withdraw Troops, Monitors to Oversee Ceasefire

According to reports, Israeli forces will begin withdrawing to designated lines within Gaza as mapped out by mediators. Future withdrawals will depend on Hamas’s progress in demilitarization and ongoing political negotiations.

A U.S.-led task force of about 200 troops will coordinate with Egyptian, Qatari, Turkish, and Emirati representatives to monitor compliance with the ceasefire. American officials have clarified that no U.S. troops will enter the Gaza Strip directly but will operate through a regional control center to avoid clashes.

Political Divide in Israel Over the Agreement

The ceasefire vote exposed deep divisions within Israel’s ruling coalition, with far-right members opposing the deal. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and several ultra-nationalist ministers reportedly voted against the agreement, arguing that it allows Hamas to retain control over Gaza.

Despite internal opposition, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the deal “achieves all of Israel’s objectives,” including the return of captives and the demilitarization of Hamas-controlled areas.

U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, praised Netanyahu for making “very difficult calls” throughout the conflict, noting that President Donald Trump “believes the Israeli leader made decisions that lesser people would not have made.”

Humanitarian Relief and Reconstruction Plans

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) described the agreement as a “moment of hope” for Palestinians, calling for an immediate surge in humanitarian aid, including food, medical supplies, tents, and hygiene kits.

“It is a moment of immense anticipation,” said Tamara al-Rifai, UNRWA spokesperson. “Once aid agencies can access the enclave, we will begin to understand the true scale of destruction and the work required to restore dignity and normalcy to Gaza’s residents.”

Since October 2023, Israel’s military campaign has killed at least 67,194 Palestinians and wounded 169,890, according to Gaza’s health ministry. Thousands more remain missing under the rubble of destroyed buildings. In Israel, 1,139 people were killed and about 200 taken captive during the October 7, 2023, attacks that triggered the war.

Outlook

Analysts say the ceasefire offers a fragile but significant opportunity to end one of the most destructive conflicts in the Middle East in recent history. The success of the agreement will depend on the implementation of demilitarization steps and sustained international pressure to prevent further escalation.

