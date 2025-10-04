Menu
Hamas Agrees to Release Israeli Hostages, Signals Readiness to Negotiate Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan

Naija247news — October 3, 2025 | Hamas has announced its willingness to release all Israeli hostages — both alive and dead — and engage in mediated negotiations on U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed peace agreement to end the Gaza war.

In a statement issued Friday, the group said it was “ready to immediately enter into negotiations through the mediators to discuss the details of this agreement,” adding that it supported handing over administration of Gaza to an independent Palestinian technocratic authority backed by Arab and Islamic states.

The response came just days after Trump unveiled a 20-point peace plan at the White House alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The plan requires all hostages to be freed within 72 hours of an agreement, while ensuring no forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, with those who left able to return.

Trump has given Hamas until 6 p.m. Washington time on Sunday to accept the deal, warning that failure to do so would trigger “all hell like no one has ever seen before” against the militant group.

“This LAST CHANCE agreement must be reached … or Hamas will face consequences it has never imagined,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Regional and Global Reaction

The Palestinian Authority welcomed Trump’s “sincere and tireless efforts,” promising reforms to advance Palestinian statehood aspirations. Key Muslim powers including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, the UAE, Jordan, and Turkey jointly praised the proposal as “sincere,” while several European nations that recently recognized Palestinian statehood also expressed cautious support.

However, Netanyahu has reiterated his rejection of Palestinian statehood, insisting Israel would not allow Gaza to become a sovereign Palestinian entity.

On the Ground in Gaza

Hamas’ statement came as the Israeli military intensified its ground operations in Gaza City, worsening the humanitarian crisis in the famine-stricken enclave. Despite rising international pressure, Israel insists its offensive will continue until Hamas is dismantled.

Since the October 7, 2024, attacks that killed over 1,200 Israelis and sparked the war, more than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to local health officials, while regional tensions have drawn in multiple actors across the Middle East.

