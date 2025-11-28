Gunmen Attack Convoy of Former Minister Chris Ngige in Anambra, Several Injured

Naija247news — Umuoji, Anambra State | November 27, 2025

The convoy of former Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, was attacked by gunmen on Thursday in Umuoji, Idemili North Local Government Area, Anambra State.

Ngige, who confirmed the incident to reporters, said he was not in the convoy at the time of the attack. He noted that several people were injured during the assault.

“I was not in the convoy. I’m still alive and well. Those hoodlums have started again. I came to my state to relax, but what happened is unfortunate. I will go back to Abuja. But I assure those who did this, they will not go unpunished,” he said.

Details of the Attack

The convoy was reportedly returning from a mechanic workshop in Nkpor when gunmen struck along the busy Umuoji–Nkpor Road, which leads to Ngige’s hometown, Alor.

Mr. Fred Chukwulobelu, Ngige’s former Special Adviser on Media, said a policeman in the pilot car was shot; the assailants, dressed in police and army uniforms, snatched his gun and uniform.

Tragically, a woman filming the incident was fatally shot, and a shop owner who rushed out to see what was happening was also shot. He lost significant blood and is scheduled for surgery but is expected to recover. The pilot car was riddled with bullets, while the wounded escort leader has undergone surgery and is stable.

Police Response and Vehicle Recovery

The Anambra State Police Command launched a state-wide manhunt for the attackers. SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the police spokesperson, confirmed that a white Mercedes-Benz SUV, previously snatched by the assailants, has been recovered following a coordinated response.

“A combined team of Police Tactical Operatives from Awka, the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Akwuzu, and the Special Anti-Cultism Unit (SPACS) Enugu-Ukwu, while in hot pursuit of armed criminals who attacked a police patrol team at Eziowelle along Umuoji Road, encountered a police convoy that promptly joined in the engagement. The convoy aligned with the operatives and engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel, forcing them to abandon the snatched vehicle and flee under intense pressure.

“One police operative sustained a minor gunshot injury and is stable. The recovered vehicle has been secured for further investigation, as operatives intensify a coordinated state-wide manhunt for the fleeing armed hoodlums,” SP Ikenga said.

The incident has reignited concerns over security in Anambra State, particularly along high-traffic roads, as authorities continue efforts to apprehend the perpetrators.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.