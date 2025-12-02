Gunmen Ambush Abia Governor Otti’s Advance Team Near Sam Mbakwe Airport — No Casualties Reported

December 2, 2025 – An advance security and logistics team from the Office of Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Chioma Otti, was ambushed by unidentified gunmen near the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in Imo State on Tuesday morning.

The attack, which occurred between Umuowa and Ihite junction, happened as the three-man advance unit travelled ahead of the governor’s scheduled movement to the airport.

In a statement issued by the Abia State Government, authorities clarified that Governor Otti’s convoy was not involved in the incident and stressed that no lives were lost.

“The Governor Was Not in the Convoy” — Abia Government Confirms

The government confirmed that the team — all staff from Government House, Umuahia — was on official duty when they encountered armed men shortly before the airport junction.

“In the early hours of today, December 2nd, an advance team of three members from the Office of the Executive Governor of Abia State, His Excellency Dr. Alex Chioma Otti, on duty at Sam Mbakwe Airport, Imo State, was attacked by unidentified gunmen,” the statement said.

It added that the incident took place approximately two kilometres before the Sam Mbakwe Airport Junction.

“The general public is hereby informed that the convoy of Governor Otti was not involved in this attack, and no lives were lost during the unfortunate incident.”

The state government assured residents that security agencies in both Abia and Imo States have been alerted and investigations are ongoing.

Security Tension Along Owerri–Umuahia Axis

While the motive of the attackers remains unknown, the corridor linking Umuahia, Owerri, and the airport axis has witnessed occasional incidents of violent crime, prompting repeated calls for tighter inter-state patrols.

Sources within the Abia security circle told Naija247news that the ambushed officers “managed to escape without fatality,” though details remain sketchy as the investigation continues.

Government Calls for Calm

The Abia State Government urged members of the public to remain calm, emphasizing that the situation is under control and that the governor’s schedule had not been disrupted.

More updates are expected as security agencies review CCTV, gather eyewitness accounts, and trace the attackers’ route.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.