Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

Gunmen Abduct Journalist Salis Manaja on Trip from Abakaliki to Ilorin, Demand Ransom

By: Naija247news

Date:

By Naija247news Staff Reporter

Unidentified gunmen have abducted Nigerian journalist and multimedia specialist, Salis Manaja, while he was travelling from Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, to Ilorin, Kwara State, for a media fellowship.

Manaja was declared missing on Saturday, October 11, 2025, after colleagues and associates were unable to reach him. His mobile line reportedly went dead during the journey, sparking immediate concern among media professionals.

Sources familiar with the situation told Naija247news that the abductors have since made contact with his family and demanded a ransom for his release. However, details regarding the amount demanded, as well as the exact location of the abduction, remain unclear as of press time.

Rising Wave of Kidnappings Targeting Journalists and Professionals

The abduction has added to a disturbing trend of insecurity across Nigeria’s highways, where journalists, academics, and commuters have increasingly become soft targets for kidnappers seeking ransom.

Security analysts note that the Enugu–Abakaliki–Benue corridor has in recent months witnessed several reported cases of armed ambushes, even as security agencies intensify patrols. The Abakaliki–Ilorin route, which traverses multiple state boundaries and rural stretches, is considered especially vulnerable to such attacks.

In recent years, journalists have faced mounting risks while performing their duties — from harassment by security agents to violent attacks by criminal groups. Press freedom advocates warn that such incidents, if unchecked, could further endanger free expression and discourage independent reporting, particularly outside Nigeria’s major cities.

Media Fraternity Calls for Urgent Action

While official confirmation is still awaited, journalists’ unions and civil society groups have begun calling on law enforcement agencies to launch a coordinated rescue operation.

The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) and Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) are expected to issue statements demanding swift intervention and accountability from security authorities.

A fellow journalist who spoke to Naija247news under anonymity described Manaja as “a passionate storyteller committed to grassroots development and social accountability,” expressing deep concern for his safety.

Authorities Yet to Comment

At the time of this report, police commands across Ebonyi, Kogi, and Kwara States had not issued official statements confirming the incident or outlining rescue efforts.

Efforts by Naija247news to reach security operatives in the region were unsuccessful as of Monday morning.

The case underscores growing frustration over the deteriorating state of security on Nigeria’s inter-state roads, despite repeated government assurances.

Observers say the latest incident is a reminder that journalists — often seen as the conscience of society — now work under conditions that increasingly threaten their safety and independence.

Family Appeals for Calm

Family members of the abducted journalist have appealed for calm and prayers, urging the public to avoid sharing unverified information that could complicate rescue efforts.

As the search for Salis Manaja continues, media colleagues and advocacy groups are rallying on social media under the hashtag #FreeSalisManaja, demanding his immediate and unconditional release.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
“There Is No Christian Genocide in Nigeria” — Reno Omokri Tells U.S. Senator Ted Cruz
Next article
Peter Mbah Dumps PDP, Joins APC in Strategic Political Move
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

APC Gains Strength: 3 Kaduna Reps Defect from PDP

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
14, October 2025/Naija 247news In a significant blow to the...

Seyi Tinubu @ 40: A Champion of Youth Empowerment

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
14, October 2025/Naija 247news As Seyi Tinubu celebrates his 40th...

Bauchi senator jumps ship, dumps PDP for APC

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
14, October 2025/Naija 247news In a stunning move, Senator Kaila...

Tinubu Nominates Amupitan as New INEC Chairman

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
14, October 2025/Naija 247news President Bola Tinubu has written to...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

APC Gains Strength: 3 Kaduna Reps Defect from PDP

Politics & Governance 0
14, October 2025/Naija 247news In a significant blow to the...

Seyi Tinubu @ 40: A Champion of Youth Empowerment

Politics & Governance 0
14, October 2025/Naija 247news As Seyi Tinubu celebrates his 40th...

Bauchi senator jumps ship, dumps PDP for APC

Politics & Governance 0
14, October 2025/Naija 247news In a stunning move, Senator Kaila...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria