Gunmen Abduct Journalist Salis Manaja on Trip from Abakaliki to Ilorin, Demand Ransom

Unidentified gunmen have abducted Nigerian journalist and multimedia specialist, Salis Manaja, while he was travelling from Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, to Ilorin, Kwara State, for a media fellowship.

Manaja was declared missing on Saturday, October 11, 2025, after colleagues and associates were unable to reach him. His mobile line reportedly went dead during the journey, sparking immediate concern among media professionals.

Sources familiar with the situation told Naija247news that the abductors have since made contact with his family and demanded a ransom for his release. However, details regarding the amount demanded, as well as the exact location of the abduction, remain unclear as of press time.

Rising Wave of Kidnappings Targeting Journalists and Professionals

The abduction has added to a disturbing trend of insecurity across Nigeria’s highways, where journalists, academics, and commuters have increasingly become soft targets for kidnappers seeking ransom.

Security analysts note that the Enugu–Abakaliki–Benue corridor has in recent months witnessed several reported cases of armed ambushes, even as security agencies intensify patrols. The Abakaliki–Ilorin route, which traverses multiple state boundaries and rural stretches, is considered especially vulnerable to such attacks.

In recent years, journalists have faced mounting risks while performing their duties — from harassment by security agents to violent attacks by criminal groups. Press freedom advocates warn that such incidents, if unchecked, could further endanger free expression and discourage independent reporting, particularly outside Nigeria’s major cities.

Media Fraternity Calls for Urgent Action

While official confirmation is still awaited, journalists’ unions and civil society groups have begun calling on law enforcement agencies to launch a coordinated rescue operation.

The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) and Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) are expected to issue statements demanding swift intervention and accountability from security authorities.

A fellow journalist who spoke to Naija247news under anonymity described Manaja as “a passionate storyteller committed to grassroots development and social accountability,” expressing deep concern for his safety.

Authorities Yet to Comment

At the time of this report, police commands across Ebonyi, Kogi, and Kwara States had not issued official statements confirming the incident or outlining rescue efforts.

Efforts by Naija247news to reach security operatives in the region were unsuccessful as of Monday morning.

The case underscores growing frustration over the deteriorating state of security on Nigeria’s inter-state roads, despite repeated government assurances.

Observers say the latest incident is a reminder that journalists — often seen as the conscience of society — now work under conditions that increasingly threaten their safety and independence.

Family Appeals for Calm

Family members of the abducted journalist have appealed for calm and prayers, urging the public to avoid sharing unverified information that could complicate rescue efforts.

As the search for Salis Manaja continues, media colleagues and advocacy groups are rallying on social media under the hashtag #FreeSalisManaja, demanding his immediate and unconditional release.

