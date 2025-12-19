Gunmen Abduct 37 in Kogi Church Attack, Demand N600 Million Ransom

Aiyetoro Kiri, Kogi State – Armed assailants on Sunday, December 14, 2025, attacked the First ECWA Church and the Apostolic Church in Aiyetoro Kiri, Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area, abducting 37 worshippers, including children and elderly persons, and demanding a ransom of N600 million.

According to community sources, the gunmen contacted residents on Monday, December 15, requesting direct negotiations with the government, and issued an ultimatum on Tuesday, December 16, threatening severe consequences if their ransom demand was not met.

Among the victims, a seminary graduate, Pastor Jimoh Adeyemi, also known as JJ, was killed, while two others sustained injuries. Over 12 children, aged 3 to 8, and more than 10 elderly worshippers above 70 were reportedly taken.

“The attackers surrounded the community and targeted worshippers, taking advantage of a peaceful gathering,” a source said. “While some hid inside the Apostolic Church, many children and elderly were abducted. They even forced some captives to return home to collect money before taking them away.”

The incident is the third attack on Aiyetoro Kiri in 2025. Earlier raids on March 27 and November 26 led to kidnappings and deaths, highlighting the town’s vulnerability as a strategic route for bandits.

Residents, gripped by fear, have begun fleeing the community. By Thursday, December 18, streets were deserted, homes locked, and families relocated to nearby towns. In video footage obtained by SaharaReporters, fleeing residents are seen on trucks and lorries, while broken windows and empty streets underscore the town’s abandonment.

“This town is empty now. People are not waiting to be next,” a local resident said in pidgin English. “All of us have left the village. They have taken close to 40 people. Please, help us. It is only fowls you can see.”

Community leaders and residents are calling for urgent government intervention to prevent further attacks and restore security along known bandit routes in Bunu District

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.