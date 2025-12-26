Gumi Slams US Airstrikes in Nigeria, Warns of Polarisation and Threat to Sovereignty

Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has criticised recent United States airstrikes on suspected terrorist camps in north-western Nigeria, warning that the action could deepen religious divisions and undermine Nigeria’s sovereignty.

Gumi’s reaction followed an announcement by US President Donald Trump, who disclosed that American forces had carried out “numerous deadly strikes” targeting Islamic State-linked terrorists allegedly responsible for attacks on Christian communities in Nigeria.

The Federal Government of Nigeria later confirmed that the airstrikes were carried out under an existing framework of security and intelligence cooperation with the United States. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the collaboration involved intelligence sharing and strategic coordination conducted in line with international law and Nigeria’s sovereign authority.

The ministry stressed that the counter-terrorism operations were precision strikes, designed to minimise civilian casualties and preserve national unity.

Gumi: Terrorism Must Be Fought by Nigerians, Not Foreign Powers

In a Facebook post on Friday, Sheikh Gumi acknowledged that eliminating terrorists is an Islamic obligation, citing Islamic teachings and the Prophet Muhammad’s stance against violent extremist groups.

However, he argued that such action should be carried out by what he described as “clean, holy hands” — not by foreign powers whose past military interventions, he claimed, had resulted in the deaths of innocent civilians.

Gumi urged the Federal Government to immediately halt military cooperation with the United States, warning that American involvement could turn Nigeria into a proxy battleground for global conflicts.

“As a principle, no nation should allow its land to be a theater of war, and no nation should allow its neighbours to become its enemies,” Gumi said.

“If Nigeria wants military assistance, countries such as China, Turkey, and Pakistan can do the job effectively.”

Warns of Religious Polarisation, 2027 Political Fallout

The cleric warned that the US justification for the strikes — framed as protecting Christians — risks religious polarisation and could inflame tensions in an already fragile security environment.

“The US involvement in Nigeria, citing protection of Christians, will ultimately polarise our nation and infringe on our sovereignty,” he said, adding that the issue could become a major political discourse ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Gumi also questioned the effectiveness of airstrikes in combating terrorism, insisting that ground operations were more critical.

“Dropping a few bombs here and there cannot tackle the menace of terror. Nigeria has enough personnel to confront terrorism on the ground if we are serious,” he said.

He further called on residents of affected communities to document and share evidence of any civilian casualties resulting from the strikes.

Criticism of Sokoto Strike, Claims of ‘Neo-Crusade’

Gumi also criticised reports of airstrikes in Sokoto State, a predominantly Muslim region, describing them as symbolically troubling.

According to him, targeting Sokoto — which he said faces no imminent terrorist threat — while major insurgent strongholds remain in the North-East, raises questions about the motives behind the operation.

“The attacks are symbolic of a harbinger neo-Crusade war against Islam,” he said.

“An attack on Sokoto, where over 90 per cent are Muslims, on Christmas Eve, under the claim of protecting against Christian genocide, says a lot.”

He concluded by alleging that terrorism in Nigeria is being manufactured and sustained by the same forces claiming to fight it.

