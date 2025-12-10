Gumi Reignites Controversy, Says Kidnapping Schoolchildren Is a “Lesser Evil” Than Killing Soldiers

Controversial Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has sparked fresh outrage after reiterating his long-held view that the abduction of schoolchildren by armed groups constitutes a “lesser evil” compared to the killing of Nigerian soldiers — even as he insisted that both acts remain unacceptable.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the BBC, Gumi said while kidnapping is wrong, it does not carry the same weight as attacks on military personnel.

“I think part of what I said then is correct and part of it wrong,” he said, referencing his widely criticised 2021 comments.

“Saying kidnapping children is a lesser evil than killing soldiers, definitely it is lesser. But all of them are evil. All evils are not the same.”

His remarks come amid a renewed wave of mass abductions in the North, including recent attacks in Kebbi and Niger states, which have reignited concerns over the safety of children and the deteriorating security landscape.

Denies Maintaining Contact With Bandits Since 2021

Gumi also used the interview to respond to long-standing accusations that he maintains close ties with armed bandit groups.

The cleric denied any ongoing contact, insisting that his previous engagements took place openly and with the knowledge of security agencies and state officials.

“I never went there alone,” he said. “It was in 2021 when I was trying to see how we could bring them together. But the federal government was not interested. They declared them terrorists and since then we disengaged totally.”

For years, Gumi had undertaken trips into forest enclaves controlled by armed groups, pushing for negotiations and amnesty. His critics have repeatedly accused him of emboldening criminals and offering moral cover to those terrorising communities across the North.

He continues to reject these allegations

Says Armed Groups Are Mostly ‘Fulani Herdsmen’ Fighting an ‘Existential War’

Gumi further described the armed groups destabilising the northwest — and increasingly parts of the southwest — as predominantly “Fulani herdsmen” locked in what he termed an “existential war” to protect their livelihoods.

“They want to exist. Their life immemorial is cattle rearing,” he said, arguing that shrinking grazing routes and unresolved clashes with farming communities have driven many into violent confrontation.

Security analysts have described such statements as oversimplifications that downplay the criminal evolution of the groups, now responsible for mass killings, kidnappings, extortion, and the destruction of entire communities.

Background: A Cleric Perpetually at the Centre of Controversy

Gumi rose to national prominence for his outspoken advocacy for dialogue with bandits at a time when thousands were being killed or abducted across the North.

His 2021 assertion that bandits should not be referred to as criminals triggered widespread condemnation.

His latest remarks have once again sparked national debate about accountability, national security, and the role of influential religious leaders in shaping public discourse.

The federal government has consistently maintained that the groups are terrorists and insists that negotiations are off the table.

