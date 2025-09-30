Guinea Moves Toward Civilian Rule After Controversial Constitutional Referendum

MConakry, Guinea — Guinea’s junta-led government has officially commenced the transition to civilian rule following a constitutional referendum that has been widely denounced by opposition parties as a “sham.” The referendum, which cleared the way for major political reforms, paves the path for presidential elections scheduled for 28 December 2025, marking the first such election in four years.

In a decree published on Saturday, the military government outlined the timetable for the upcoming polls, signaling the start of what it describes as a return to democratic governance. However, critics argue that the process lacks legitimacy and consolidates power for the ruling junta.

Referendum Results and Opposition Boycott

Official statistics indicate that the referendum passed with 89% “yes” votes and 86% voter turnout, clearing the way to amend the constitution. The opposition, however, boycotted the vote, calling it an “electoral masquerade” and claiming the results “were known in advance.”

The referendum introduces several significant changes:

Allows transitional leader General Mamady Doumbouya to contest in the upcoming presidential election as a civilian candidate.

Extends presidential terms from five to seven years, with the option for renewal once.

Creates a Senate, with one-third of its members directly appointed by the President.

General Doumbouya and the Path to Power

General Mamady Doumbouya, who seized power in a 2021 military coup that ousted former President Alpha Condé, had initially promised not to contest future elections. The constitutional amendments now permit him to run for office as a civilian, a move that has drawn widespread criticism from opposition leaders and human rights groups.

Since taking power, Doumbouya has been accused of ruling with an iron fist, cracking down on dissent, restricting free speech, and suppressing political opponents. Opposition figures argue that the new constitutional framework centralizes power in the presidency and undermines democratic accountability.

International and Domestic Reactions

Domestically, the opposition has denounced the referendum as an “electoral masquerade”, warning that it could entrench authoritarian rule under the guise of civilian governance. Observers note that while the referendum establishes formal democratic structures, such as a Senate and civilian elections, it simultaneously consolidates executive power, raising concerns about checks and balances.

Internationally, reactions have been cautious. Analysts suggest that Guinea’s transition, if properly managed, could stabilize a country that has experienced political turbulence since Condé’s ousting. However, there is skepticism that free and fair elections will take place, given the history of military dominance and the crackdown on opposition figures.

Implications for Guinea’s Democracy

The referendum and upcoming elections mark a critical juncture for Guinea, a nation rich in mineral resources but long plagued by political instability. While the military government frames the reforms as a pathway to civilian rule, critics argue that the constitutional changes favor continuity of power for Doumbouya and his allies.

Key concerns include:

The extended seven-year presidential term and possibility of a second term could entrench authoritarian tendencies.

Presidential appointment of one-third of Senate members may undermine legislative independence.

Restrictions on opposition activity could limit meaningful competition during elections.

Conclusion

As Guinea prepares for presidential elections in December 2025, the nation faces a delicate balancing act between transitioning to civilian rule and ensuring genuine democratic governance. While the referendum formalizes pathways for elections, critics argue that the constitutional changes favor the junta and limit political plurality.

The world will be watching closely to see whether Guinea can navigate this transition peacefully, uphold democratic principles, and provide its citizens with meaningful political participation, or whether the reforms will cement military-backed civilian rule under General Doumbouya.

