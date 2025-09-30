Menu
Search
Subscribe
Democracy

Guinea Moves Toward Civilian Rule After Controversial Constitutional Referendum

By: Naija247news

Date:

MConakry, Guinea — Guinea’s junta-led government has officially commenced the transition to civilian rule following a constitutional referendum that has been widely denounced by opposition parties as a “sham.” The referendum, which cleared the way for major political reforms, paves the path for presidential elections scheduled for 28 December 2025, marking the first such election in four years.

In a decree published on Saturday, the military government outlined the timetable for the upcoming polls, signaling the start of what it describes as a return to democratic governance. However, critics argue that the process lacks legitimacy and consolidates power for the ruling junta.

Referendum Results and Opposition Boycott

Official statistics indicate that the referendum passed with 89% “yes” votes and 86% voter turnout, clearing the way to amend the constitution. The opposition, however, boycotted the vote, calling it an “electoral masquerade” and claiming the results “were known in advance.”

The referendum introduces several significant changes:

  • Allows transitional leader General Mamady Doumbouya to contest in the upcoming presidential election as a civilian candidate.
  • Extends presidential terms from five to seven years, with the option for renewal once.
  • Creates a Senate, with one-third of its members directly appointed by the President.

General Doumbouya and the Path to Power

General Mamady Doumbouya, who seized power in a 2021 military coup that ousted former President Alpha Condé, had initially promised not to contest future elections. The constitutional amendments now permit him to run for office as a civilian, a move that has drawn widespread criticism from opposition leaders and human rights groups.

Since taking power, Doumbouya has been accused of ruling with an iron fist, cracking down on dissent, restricting free speech, and suppressing political opponents. Opposition figures argue that the new constitutional framework centralizes power in the presidency and undermines democratic accountability.

International and Domestic Reactions

Domestically, the opposition has denounced the referendum as an “electoral masquerade”, warning that it could entrench authoritarian rule under the guise of civilian governance. Observers note that while the referendum establishes formal democratic structures, such as a Senate and civilian elections, it simultaneously consolidates executive power, raising concerns about checks and balances.

Internationally, reactions have been cautious. Analysts suggest that Guinea’s transition, if properly managed, could stabilize a country that has experienced political turbulence since Condé’s ousting. However, there is skepticism that free and fair elections will take place, given the history of military dominance and the crackdown on opposition figures.

Implications for Guinea’s Democracy

The referendum and upcoming elections mark a critical juncture for Guinea, a nation rich in mineral resources but long plagued by political instability. While the military government frames the reforms as a pathway to civilian rule, critics argue that the constitutional changes favor continuity of power for Doumbouya and his allies.

Key concerns include:

  • The extended seven-year presidential term and possibility of a second term could entrench authoritarian tendencies.
  • Presidential appointment of one-third of Senate members may undermine legislative independence.
  • Restrictions on opposition activity could limit meaningful competition during elections.

Conclusion

As Guinea prepares for presidential elections in December 2025, the nation faces a delicate balancing act between transitioning to civilian rule and ensuring genuine democratic governance. While the referendum formalizes pathways for elections, critics argue that the constitutional changes favor the junta and limit political plurality.

The world will be watching closely to see whether Guinea can navigate this transition peacefully, uphold democratic principles, and provide its citizens with meaningful political participation, or whether the reforms will cement military-backed civilian rule under General Doumbouya.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
South Sudan Special Court Rules It Can Try Suspended VP Riek Machar on Murder, Treason, and Crimes Against Humanity Charges
Next article
Youth-Led Protests Sweep Morocco Over Government Spending and Public Services
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Arthur Eze’s Atlas Oranto Petroleum Secures Four Liberia Exploration Blocks with $12M Signature Bonus”

Joshua Chinonye Joshua Chinonye -
Monrovia, Liberia – Nigerian billionaire Arthur Eze has made...

Nigeria’s Moral Diplomacy at UNGA 80: Vice President Shettima’s Bold Stand on Gaza by Collins NWEKE

Naija247news Naija247news -
At the 80th United Nations General Assembly, Nigeria’s Vice...

H-1B Visas: Nigeria’s Opportunity for Brain Circulation, Not Just Brain Drain

Naija247news Naija247news -
In recent commentary, I examined the growing arbitrariness in...

Lagos’ Lekki–Epe Corridor: Ambition Without Infrastructure Threatens Nigeria’s Industrial Future

Naija247news Naija247news -
Lagos has long been a city of ambition. Referred...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

“Arthur Eze’s Atlas Oranto Petroleum Secures Four Liberia Exploration Blocks with $12M Signature Bonus”

Oil & Gas 0
Monrovia, Liberia – Nigerian billionaire Arthur Eze has made...

Nigeria’s Moral Diplomacy at UNGA 80: Vice President Shettima’s Bold Stand on Gaza by Collins NWEKE

Guest Columns 0
At the 80th United Nations General Assembly, Nigeria’s Vice...

H-1B Visas: Nigeria’s Opportunity for Brain Circulation, Not Just Brain Drain

Guest Columns 0
In recent commentary, I examined the growing arbitrariness in...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria