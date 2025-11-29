Guinea-Bissau Crisis: Jonathan Labels Political Upheaval a “Ceremonial Coup”

ABUJA, Nov. 28, 2025 (Naija247news) – Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan has described the recent political upheaval in Guinea-Bissau as a “ceremonial coup,” questioning the legitimacy of the military’s claims of taking over power.

Jonathan spoke on Friday in Abuja after returning from Guinea-Bissau, where he was temporarily trapped during the incident. He called the circumstances surrounding President Umaro Mbalo’s announcement of the coup “strange,” noting that Mbalo himself addressed the media while claiming he had been arrested.

“What happened in Guinea-Bissau, I wouldn’t call it a coup. It was not a coup. Maybe some people would describe it as such for want of a better word—I would say maybe it was a ceremonial coup,” Jonathan said.

The former president, who previously served as an ECOWAS mediator in Mali during a military takeover, said the situation was unprecedented. “Soldiers did not overthrow a government and still allow the ousted president to address press conferences or comment on his arrest. Who is fooling who?” he questioned.

Jonathan, part of the West African Elders Forum (WAEF) election observation mission, said the presidential election in Guinea-Bissau had been peaceful, with results ready from the country’s nine regions before the purported coup was announced. He urged ECOWAS and African Union officials to tally and publicly announce the results to maintain transparency.

Recalling the 2010 Ivorian crisis, Jonathan stressed that democracy is about respecting the majority vote. He challenged the leadership of ECOWAS and AU to act courageously, emphasizing that announcing the election results did not require mobilising troops.

Jonathan also expressed disappointment with President Mbalo, a former ECOWAS chair and ex-military officer, saying he should have been in a position to prevent any coup. On ECOWAS suspending Guinea-Bissau, Jonathan described the move as necessary to uphold the bloc’s democratic principles.

“The military will not be forever. Society will demand civil rule within 10 years, and countries will rejoin ECOWAS. For now, the bloc must stand firm. We cannot accept military in ECOWAS,” he said.

The former president also called for the immediate and unconditional release of opposition leader Fernando Diaz, who remains in custody, urging the international community to press the military for his release and warning against returning Guinea-Bissau to the dark days of 2011 to 2014

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.