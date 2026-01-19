Gueye extra-time strike seals Senegal’s second AFCON title

Rabat, Jan. 18, 2026 (NAN) Senegal clinched their second Africa Cup of Nations title after edging hosts Morocco 1–0 after extra time in a thrilling 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final.

The decisive moment came three minutes into extra time when Pape Gueye fired a superb left-footed strike from the edge of the box, stunning the home crowd in Rabat.

Morocco had earlier missed a golden chance to win in regulation time after VAR awarded a late penalty, but Edouard Mendy saved Brahim Diaz’s effort.

Both sides traded chances in a finely balanced contest, with Morocco chasing a first continental title in over 50 years and Senegal aiming to reclaim their crown.

Senegal started brightly, dictating play early and forcing Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou into sharp saves from Pape Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye.

Morocco responded before half-time, with Nayef Aguerd narrowly missing Abdessamad Ezzalzouli’s dangerous cross across the face of goal.

After the break, the Atlas Lions pressed harder, but Ayoub El Kaabi squandered a clear chance, failing to hit the target from close range.

Senegal threatened on the counter and nearly scored late on, but Bounou produced a fine save to deny substitute Ibrahim Mbaye in the 89th minute.

Extra time proved decisive as Sadio Mané’s clever pass released Pape Gueye, who showed composure and power to beat Bounou with an unstoppable strike.

Morocco pushed desperately for an equaliser, but Mendy stood firm as Senegal defended resolutely to secure a historic victory.

The triumph confirms Senegal’s status among Africa’s elite, sealing a second AFCON title with discipline, resilience and championship pedigree.(