Group Urges Gov Sule to Intervene as Dilapidated Nasarawa Hospitals Struggle to Serve Patients

A civil society group has appealed to Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, to urgently intervene in the worsening condition of public hospitals across the state, warning that continued neglect could further endanger the lives of residents who rely on government-owned health facilities.

Naija247news gathered that the appeal was made following an assessment tour of several general hospitals and primary healthcare centres in different parts of Nasarawa State, where the group observed what it described as alarming levels of infrastructural decay, shortage of medical equipment and overstretched health workers.

According to Naija247news, the group, operating under the banner of Concerned Citizens for Quality Healthcare, said many hospitals that were once functional referral centres have become shadows of themselves, forcing patients to seek expensive alternatives in private hospitals or travel long distances to neighbouring states.

Speaking during a media briefing in Lafia, the group’s coordinator said wards in some hospitals were poorly ventilated, with leaking roofs, broken beds and non-functional laboratories, while critical units such as maternity and emergency wards lacked basic life-saving equipment.

Naija247news understands that the group expressed concern that the situation has persisted despite repeated complaints from community leaders and health professionals, stressing that the burden of the healthcare crisis is being borne mostly by low-income earners, pregnant women and children.

According to Naija247news reports that the group cited several facilities, including general hospitals in rural areas, where patients reportedly purchase basic consumables such as gloves, syringes and disinfectants before receiving treatment, a practice they described as unacceptable in public hospitals.

The group further noted that poor working conditions have contributed to the steady exit of qualified medical personnel from state-owned facilities, worsening the doctor-to-patient ratio and increasing waiting times for patients in need of urgent care.

Naija247news gathered that while acknowledging some efforts by the Nasarawa State Government in the health sector, the group insisted that those interventions have not translated into visible improvements at the grassroots level, where the majority of residents access healthcare.

They called on Governor Sule to declare a state of emergency in the health sector, beginning with a comprehensive audit of public hospitals to determine the scale of infrastructural damage, manpower shortages and equipment gaps.

According to Naija247news, the group also urged the state government to prioritise the rehabilitation of existing hospitals rather than focusing solely on new projects, warning that abandoned or poorly maintained facilities pose serious public health risks.

They appealed for increased budgetary allocation to health, timely release of funds and transparent implementation of health projects, noting that improved healthcare delivery is critical to economic productivity and social stability.

Naija247news understands that the group further recommended stronger monitoring mechanisms to ensure that funds earmarked for hospital upgrades are properly utilised, while also calling for partnerships with development agencies and the private sector to boost service delivery.

In its message to the governor, the group acknowledged his administration’s reputation for fiscal discipline but stressed that healthcare should remain a top priority, especially amid rising cases of preventable illnesses and maternal mortality.

According to Naija247news reports that the group warned that continued neglect of public hospitals could deepen inequality in access to healthcare, as only the wealthy can afford quality private medical services.

The group also called on the Nasarawa State House of Assembly to exercise its oversight functions more effectively by regularly inspecting health facilities and ensuring that executive commitments to healthcare improvement are fulfilled.

They urged community leaders, traditional rulers and civil society organisations to lend their voices to the call, describing quality healthcare as a collective responsibility that requires sustained advocacy.

Naija247news gathered that the group expressed optimism that with decisive action from Governor Sule, the state’s health sector can be revitalised, restoring public confidence in government hospitals and improving health outcomes for residents.

