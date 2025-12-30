Group commends Tinubu over drop in petrol prices, improved security

A non-governmental organization, The Osun Mastermind (TOM), has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the recent reduction in petrol pump prices and what it described as noticeable improvements in security across the country.

The commendation was made by the Executive Director of the group, Prof. Wasiu Oyedokun-Alli, during TOM’s December 2025 State of the State address held on Tuesday in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Naija247news gathered that Oyedokun-Alli said the organisation was encouraged by the gradual decline in the cost of petrol, noting that some filling stations were now dispensing the product at prices ranging between N745 and N770 per litre.

According to Naija247news, the group described the development as a positive sign for Nigerians who have endured economic hardship following the removal of fuel subsidy. Oyedokun-Alli, however, urged the Federal Government to sustain and intensify its efforts to ensure a more significant reduction in fuel prices.

“We have noted with delight that the cost of fuel has started to drop, with some stations currently selling at N770 and N745 per litre,” he said. “We call on the Federal Government to intensify efforts to ensure that petrol pump prices crash further to ease the pressure on the average Nigerian whose life has been made very tough since the removal of fuel subsidy.”

Naija247news understands that the group believes further reductions in petrol prices would translate to lower transportation costs and ease the general cost of living for citizens across the country.

Speaking on the security situation, Oyedokun-Alli also applauded the Federal Government for what he described as deliberate and coordinated efforts to improve the safety of lives and property nationwide. He noted that enhanced security was critical to national stability, economic growth and public confidence.

Naija247news reports that while commending the progress recorded so far, the TOM executive director advised the Federal Government not to relent, urging sustained action to address lingering security challenges and protect Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

He further stated that The Osun Mastermind would continue to play its role as a civic watchdog by engaging policymakers at all levels of government. According to him, the group remains committed to consistently articulating its views on governance and public policy, both at the national level and within Osun State.

Oyedokun-Alli reaffirmed TOM’s resolve to advocate for policies that promote good governance, economic relief and improved security, stressing that constructive engagement with government institutions remained key to national development.

