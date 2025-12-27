Ground Handling Incident Disrupts Air Peace Flight Operations at MMIA

LAGOS, Dec. 26, 2025 (Naija247news) — Flight operations at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, were disrupted on Friday after a ground handling accident involving a brand-new Air Peace Embraer 195-E2 aircraft, sources said.

The aircraft, registered 5N-BYH, was scheduled to operate Flight P47750 from Lagos to Accra when a luggage conveyor belt vehicle operated by the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) collided with the plane’s engine after passengers had completed boarding.

“The impact caused visible damage to the Thrust Reverser Cowling, a component of the engine cover, prompting an immediate safety assessment and grounding of the aircraft,” the source said, requesting anonymity.

Approximately 150 passengers on board were asked to disembark, leading to delays and disruptions across nine scheduled flights assigned to the aircraft for the day. Many passengers were either stranded or rebooked on alternative services.

The source added that engine repairs on modern commercial aircraft are capital-intensive, noting that a similar incident earlier this year reportedly cost around $3.5 million to rectify. No injuries were reported.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances of the collision. Mr Tayo Ajakaye, Assistant General Manager of Corporate Communications at NAHCO, was not available for comments at the time of reporting. (NAN)

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.