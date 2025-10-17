Grid Collapse: Nigeria Loses 4,091 MWh/h In September As Power Sector Struggles

17, October 2025/Naija 247news

Nigeria’s power sector has taken a hit as the national grid recorded a loss of 4,091 MWh/h in September 2025, a development blamed on the grid’s under-capacity to wheel more power from Generating Companies (GenCos). According to the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), the grid’s Plant Availability Factor (PAF) stood at 38%, meaning only 5,200 MW was available for dispatch out of 13,625 MW installed capacity.

A Sector In Crisis

The figures are a stark reminder of Nigeria’s power sector struggles. Top-performing power stations like Zungeru, Egbin, Kainji, and Jebba accounted for 81% of total generation, with Zungeru Hydro leading the pack with a 100% availability factor, generating 355MWh/h at a 51% load factor. Egbin, Nigeria’s largest thermal plant, delivered 5,464MWh/h at a 90% load factor despite operating at only 46% of its installed capacity. However, grid instability persisted, with system frequency fluctuating between 49.26 and 50.84 hertz, mostly outside the permitted range. Voltage levels also exceeded recommended limits, maintaining stability only 48% of the time. Gas shortages, maintenance delays, and transmission constraints remain the Achilles’ heel of Nigeria’s power sector. “Nigeria has many good policies, but implementation is the issue,” said Chinenye Ajayi, a power sector analyst. The Transmission Company of Nigeria estimates that a whopping $4.2 billion is needed to upgrade the transmission grid and address these challenges.

Nigerians are no strangers to power outages, and the latest figures are a grim reminder of the sector’s struggles. As the country looks to improve its power supply, stakeholders are calling for stronger policy implementation and increased investment in the sector. The ball is in the government’s court, and Nigerians are eagerly waiting for concrete actions to address the power sector’s woes. The time for change is now – the country can’t afford to keep playing catch-up with its power needs.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.