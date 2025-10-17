Menu
Grid Collapse: Nigeria Loses 4,091 MWh/h In September As Power Sector Struggles

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

17, October 2025/Naija 247news

Nigeria’s power sector has taken a hit as the national grid recorded a loss of 4,091 MWh/h in September 2025, a development blamed on the grid’s under-capacity to wheel more power from Generating Companies (GenCos). According to the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), the grid’s Plant Availability Factor (PAF) stood at 38%, meaning only 5,200 MW was available for dispatch out of 13,625 MW installed capacity.

A Sector In Crisis

The figures are a stark reminder of Nigeria’s power sector struggles. Top-performing power stations like Zungeru, Egbin, Kainji, and Jebba accounted for 81% of total generation, with Zungeru Hydro leading the pack with a 100% availability factor, generating 355MWh/h at a 51% load factor. Egbin, Nigeria’s largest thermal plant, delivered 5,464MWh/h at a 90% load factor despite operating at only 46% of its installed capacity. However, grid instability persisted, with system frequency fluctuating between 49.26 and 50.84 hertz, mostly outside the permitted range. Voltage levels also exceeded recommended limits, maintaining stability only 48% of the time. Gas shortages, maintenance delays, and transmission constraints remain the Achilles’ heel of Nigeria’s power sector. “Nigeria has many good policies, but implementation is the issue,” said Chinenye Ajayi, a power sector analyst. The Transmission Company of Nigeria estimates that a whopping $4.2 billion is needed to upgrade the transmission grid and address these challenges.

Nigerians are no strangers to power outages, and the latest figures are a grim reminder of the sector’s struggles. As the country looks to improve its power supply, stakeholders are calling for stronger policy implementation and increased investment in the sector. The ball is in the government’s court, and Nigerians are eagerly waiting for concrete actions to address the power sector’s woes. The time for change is now – the country can’t afford to keep playing catch-up with its power needs.

(www.naija247news.com)

Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

