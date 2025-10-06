Menu
Greta Thunberg, 160 Activists Deported by Israel Land in Athens After Gaza Aid Flotilla Standoff

Naija247news – Athens (October 6, 2025):

Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg arrived in Athens on Monday alongside 160 other activists after being expelled by Israel for participating in a Gaza-bound aid flotilla, authorities and advocacy groups confirmed.

The activists, who were detained aboard the flotilla vessels, were deported on a special repatriation flight coordinated by Israeli and Greek authorities. Greece’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that the plane carried 161 nationals from 16 European countries, including Thunberg, while an additional ten activists were deported to Slovakia.

“A special repatriation flight landed safely in Athens carrying the 27 Greek citizens who took part in the ‘Global Sumud Flotilla,’” the ministry said, noting that the flight also returned 134 nationals from 15 other European countries.

The Swedish branch of the Global Movement for Gaza confirmed that all Swedish nationals aboard the flight had arrived safely in Greece.

Upon arrival at Athens International Airport, activists unfurled a large Palestinian flag in the arrivals hall and chanted slogans such as “Freedom for Palestine” and “Long live the flotilla”, drawing attention to their humanitarian mission.

The flotilla, which aimed to deliver aid and supplies to Gaza, has faced heightened restrictions and security measures from Israel, citing concerns over maritime safety and political tensions. Humanitarian groups insist the flotilla’s mission is purely aid-focused, intended to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

This deportation highlights the escalating international tensions surrounding Gaza and underscores the growing role of activists and civil society in drawing global attention to the humanitarian situation in the region.

