Greenwich Merchant Bank Surpasses N50bn Capital Requirement, Secures CBN Approval

LAGOS – Greenwich Merchant Bank has announced a major milestone, successfully meeting the N50 billion minimum capital requirement set by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

In a letter dated September 22, 2025, the CBN confirmed its approval of Greenwich’s fresh capital injection of N22.6 billion, raised through a Rights Issue and Private Placement. With this, the bank’s approved capital now exceeds the N50 billion regulatory threshold required for merchant banks in Nigeria.

The CBN’s recapitalisation directive mandates a minimum capital of N50 billion for merchant banks, a benchmark aimed at strengthening the sector and enhancing financial stability. Greenwich said achieving this milestone positions the bank to underwrite larger transactions, provide more competitive financing, and improve overall service delivery.

Speaking on the development, Greenwich Group Chairman, Mr. Kayode Falowo, said, “This is a significant milestone in our growth journey and a strong testament to the resilience and commitment of everyone across the organisation. It positions us strategically for the next phase of our expansion and service excellence. We thank our shareholders for their trust and applaud the outstanding contributions of our Board and Management in attaining this milestone.”

Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Benson Ogundeji, added, “Our successful capital raise is not just a regulatory compliance milestone; it demonstrates the confidence our shareholders have in our vision and the trust our clients and partners have built with us over the years. This achievement will strengthen our capacity to deliver innovative financial solutions while contributing meaningfully to Nigeria’s economic growth and stability.”

The bank further noted that customers will benefit from increased access to bespoke banking and financing solutions, while investors can expect enhanced value creation from a now stronger, more resilient institution.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.