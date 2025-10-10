Menu
Search
Subscribe
Quoted Companies

Greenwich Merchant Bank Surpasses N50bn Capital Requirement, Secures CBN Approval

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

LAGOS – Greenwich Merchant Bank has announced a major milestone, successfully meeting the N50 billion minimum capital requirement set by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

In a letter dated September 22, 2025, the CBN confirmed its approval of Greenwich’s fresh capital injection of N22.6 billion, raised through a Rights Issue and Private Placement. With this, the bank’s approved capital now exceeds the N50 billion regulatory threshold required for merchant banks in Nigeria.

The CBN’s recapitalisation directive mandates a minimum capital of N50 billion for merchant banks, a benchmark aimed at strengthening the sector and enhancing financial stability. Greenwich said achieving this milestone positions the bank to underwrite larger transactions, provide more competitive financing, and improve overall service delivery.

Speaking on the development, Greenwich Group Chairman, Mr. Kayode Falowo, said, “This is a significant milestone in our growth journey and a strong testament to the resilience and commitment of everyone across the organisation. It positions us strategically for the next phase of our expansion and service excellence. We thank our shareholders for their trust and applaud the outstanding contributions of our Board and Management in attaining this milestone.”

Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Benson Ogundeji, added, “Our successful capital raise is not just a regulatory compliance milestone; it demonstrates the confidence our shareholders have in our vision and the trust our clients and partners have built with us over the years. This achievement will strengthen our capacity to deliver innovative financial solutions while contributing meaningfully to Nigeria’s economic growth and stability.”

The bank further noted that customers will benefit from increased access to bespoke banking and financing solutions, while investors can expect enhanced value creation from a now stronger, more resilient institution.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
”‘Essence’ Is Unstoppable — Rolling Stone Ranks Wizkid and Tems Among 21st Century’s Greatest Songs”
Next article
FCT Police Arrest 12 Suspects Over Death of Arise TV Journalist Somtochukwu Maduagwu in Gishiri Robbery
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

No Contempt Ruling Against Mahmood Yakubu, Says Action Alliance Chair — Denies Legal Action Against Former INEC Boss

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that the National Chairman of the Action...

Lilian Nneji Wins African Outstanding Music Minister of the Year 2025 Award

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
10, October 2025/Naija 247news Gospel music sensation Lilian Nneji has...

Minister Clarifies Aso Rock Villa Occupancy, Slams Misinformation

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
10, October 2025/Naija 247news The Minister of State for Housing...

Cameroon’s Grandfather Presidency and the Burden of Democracy on Africa’s Youth by Godwin Okafor

Naija247news Naija247news -
As aging autocrats entrench themselves in power, Africa’s youngest...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

No Contempt Ruling Against Mahmood Yakubu, Says Action Alliance Chair — Denies Legal Action Against Former INEC Boss

Top Stories 0
Naija247news reports that the National Chairman of the Action...

Lilian Nneji Wins African Outstanding Music Minister of the Year 2025 Award

Arts & Entertainment 0
10, October 2025/Naija 247news Gospel music sensation Lilian Nneji has...

Minister Clarifies Aso Rock Villa Occupancy, Slams Misinformation

Politics & Governance 0
10, October 2025/Naija 247news The Minister of State for Housing...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria