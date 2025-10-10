Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sponsored Posts

Green Worship Disburses N160m To Support Special Needs Children, Others

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Concert For Change, a non-profit initiative, has disbursed N160 million to support special needs children and provided funding to charity organisations.

The group, which organised Green Worship, said it will raise N100 million annually and increase the charity organisations it supports from four to 10 beneficiaries.

The move aligns with its determination to impact societies and improve conditions of vulnerable children.

The Green Worship 8.0 will hold its music event at MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos, next week, to raise funds for charities supporting orphans and children with disabilities.

The concert will feature a gospel artistes, including Nathaniel Bassey, Dunsin Oyekan, Gaise Baba, Anendlessocean, Preye Odede, Rotimi Keys, Kent Egunjobi, Moyosola Olowokure, Gospel Force, Ellie Scotte, Outgun Onkar, and Wale Adenuga.

Speaking in Lagos, Convener, Wale Adenuga, said: “This is a testament to what God does through people with willing hearts, proving the miracle of five loaves and two fishes is alive today.”

Proceeds will go to five bodies; Comrade David Ofoeyeno School for Special Children (Warri), Marvelous Foundation Orphans Care Centre (Minna), Super Parents Foundation (Lagos), Hope Orphanage (Akure), and Learning Disabilities Society of Nigeria (Uyo).

Adenuga added: “We know the times are challenging and needs around us growing. Yet in the midst of these challenges, there are charities doing incredible work, often unseen, feeding, teaching and caring for orphans and children with special needs. The least we can do is to lighten that burden.

“That is what Green Worship is about: creating a space where worship becomes a response to human need and where songs turn into support. So, through Concert For Change, we remind ourselves and others that compassion is powerful, generosity transforms lives, and together we can bring hope to others.”

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Buhari Had So Much Confidence in Dr. Kolade – Femi Adesina
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247newshttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Buhari Had So Much Confidence in Dr. Kolade – Femi Adesina

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
10, October 2025/Naija 247news Femi Adesina, former Special Adviser to...

Lesotho Captain Warns Super Eagles: We Won’t Go Easy

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
10, October 2025/Naija 247news The Lesotho national team captain, Sekhoane...

SDP Tells INEC Chairman to Prioritize National Interest

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
10, October 2025/Naija 247news The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has...

APC Empowers Women and PWDs in Borno with 50% Discount on Nomination Forms

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
10, October 2025/Naija 247news The All Progressives Congress (APC) in...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Buhari Had So Much Confidence in Dr. Kolade – Femi Adesina

Politics & Governance 0
10, October 2025/Naija 247news Femi Adesina, former Special Adviser to...

Lesotho Captain Warns Super Eagles: We Won’t Go Easy

Sports 0
10, October 2025/Naija 247news The Lesotho national team captain, Sekhoane...

SDP Tells INEC Chairman to Prioritize National Interest

Politics & Governance 0
10, October 2025/Naija 247news The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria