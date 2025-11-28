Grace Richardson Becomes First Openly Gay Miss England, Breaks Barriers in Pageantry

Naija247news — London | November 27, 2025

Grace Richardson, 20, has made history as the first openly gay woman to win Miss England, claiming the crown at the 2025 competition last Friday, November 21. The Leicester College of Performing Arts musical theatre student and part-time model will now represent England at the Miss World 2026 pageant.

Richardson, who came out publicly on TikTok five years ago, revealed that her journey was not without challenges. She faced homophobic bullying at school, particularly from male classmates who ridiculed her sexuality and appearance.

“I feel so powerful and proud of myself. My coming out story wasn’t the easiest,” Richardson said. “My very close friends and family were all very supportive. But for some reason those at school, my peers, just weren’t in the same way that my family were. It was a struggle to accept myself while a lot of people weren’t accepting me.”

She emphasized the importance of representation for the LGBTQ+ community:

“It is important for young people in the LGBTQ community to see people representing them in all types of walks of life. I haven’t seen anyone in pageantry talk about sexuality in the way that I have, so it is important to me for them to feel seen.”

A Show-Stopping Performance Clinches the Crown

The Miss England 2025 finals came down to a tie-breaker, decided largely by the talent segment. Richardson impressed judges with her “show-stopping singing and dancing performance,” edging out other top contestants to take the crown.

“I wasn’t expecting it to be me. There were so many incredible girls in that top 12 and I think all of them deserved to win,” she said.

Her win marks a milestone in a gradual opening of pageants to LGBTQ+ participants worldwide. Notable milestones include Lehlogonolo Machaba, the first transgender woman to compete in Miss South Africa (2021), and Nguyen Huong Giang, who represented Vietnam as the first trans woman in Miss Universe 2025.

Richardson’s victory is being hailed as a groundbreaking moment for inclusion and representation in the pageantry world, inspiring young LGBTQ+ people to pursue their dreams without fear.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.