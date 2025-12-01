Governor Umo Eno Bans Street Masquerades in Akwa Ibom Over Rising Ekpo-Linked Violence

UYO, Dec. 1, 2025 (Naija247news) – Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has announced an immediate statewide ban on street masquerades during the festive season, citing escalating cases of violence, harassment and extortion linked to the Ekpo masquerade groups.

The Ekpo masquerade, a revered symbol of Ibibio ancestral heritage, is traditionally featured during community festivals. However, recent incidents involving assault and intimidation on major streets—along with the arrest of a masquerade leader earlier in the month—have triggered widespread security concerns.

Governor Eno, speaking through a statement reported by The Nation, said the government could no longer overlook the public safety risks associated with the activities of certain groups who “hide under culture to terrorise residents.”

“Any masquerade found parading on the streets of Akwa Ibom State will be arrested and prosecuted,” the governor warned, stressing that the administration’s priority is to maintain peace and order during the holiday season.

The directive has generated mixed reactions across the state. While some residents welcomed the ban as a necessary step to curb street disorder and protect commuters, others argued that the measure threatens the preservation of cultural identity and may set a troubling precedent for restricting traditional practices.

Authorities say enforcement teams have been deployed to ensure full compliance throughout December.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.