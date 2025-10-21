Governor Umo Eno Appoints Dr Akanimo Jonah as Deputy Rector of Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic

Naija247news reports that the appointment was officially announced via a circular issued by the Polytechnic’s Acting Registrar.

Governor Umo Eno has approved the appointment of Dr Akanimo Edet Jonah as the new Deputy Rector of Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, Ikot Osurua, located in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area.

Naija247news gathered that the official announcement was conveyed through a circular signed by the Acting Registrar of the institution, Godswill Udofah. Dated 21st October 2025, the circular was distributed to staff and students, emphasizing the importance of full cooperation with the new Deputy Rector.

According to Naija247news, Dr Akanimo Jonah’s appointment is seen as a strategic administrative decision aimed at strengthening the institution’s leadership and academic administration. Prior to his elevation, Dr Jonah served as the Director of the Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES), a critical programme that links students with practical industrial knowledge, and was also the immediate past Dean of the Polytechnic’s Entrepreneurial Centre.

Naija247news understands that his track record in both academic leadership and youth development has earned him recognition within the Polytechnic community. His leadership at the Entrepreneurial Centre was particularly noted for driving initiatives that fostered innovation and self-reliance among students.

The circular from the Registrar also directed that the appointment be given the widest publicity, signaling its importance to the Polytechnic’s administrative structure and long-term academic goals.

Naija247news reports that members of the academic and non-academic staff have been urged to offer full cooperation to Dr Jonah to enable him succeed in his new role. The Polytechnic community is also expected to rally behind the new Deputy Rector to continue the institution’s growth and academic excellence.

The appointment is coming at a time when the Polytechnic is undertaking a series of internal reforms aimed at improving governance and enhancing student outcomes. Stakeholders believe that Dr Jonah’s wealth of experience and familiarity with institutional frameworks will provide the needed momentum for such reforms.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.