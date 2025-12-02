Governor Uba Sani Presents N985.9bn 2026 Budget

Kaduna, Dec. 1, 2025 – Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State on Monday presented the N985.9 billion 2026 budget proposal to the State House of Assembly, unveiling a plan he said was aimed at “renewing, rebuilding, and repositioning” the state. The proposal emphasizes capital development, transparency, and community-driven projects, reflecting the administration’s commitment to inclusive growth and sustainable development.

According to the governor, the budget projects a recurrent revenue of N734.29 billion and capital receipts of N251.62 billion, including grants and loans. He noted that extensive evidence-based governance surveys on agriculture, health, poverty, GDP, and malaria prevalence have guided allocations and programme planning.

Governor Sani highlighted that Kaduna remains Nigeria’s leading sub-national performer in the Open Government Partnership (OGP), fully implementing transparency standards such as OC4IDS in infrastructure projects.

The proposed expenditure framework allocates N286.23 billion (29%) for recurrent spending and N699.69 billion (71%) for capital projects, signaling a strong focus on long-term asset creation and sustainable growth. Sectoral allocations include: Educational Infrastructure (25%), Rural Transformation (25%), Health (50%), Agriculture and Food Security (11%), Security (6%), Social Development (5%), Environment and Climate Action (4%), and Governance & Administration (5%).

Governor Sani also emphasized prudent debt management, revealing that the state has contracted almost no new loans since he assumed office. He disclosed that N114 billion was spent on servicing inherited debts while maintaining essential public services.

A standout feature of the budget is community-focused development: each of Kaduna’s 285 wards will receive N100 million for projects selected by residents under the World Development Priorities and Community Charter Programme, one of Nigeria’s largest participatory budgeting initiatives.

Urging lawmakers to expedite the 2026 Appropriation Bill, Governor Sani said:

“The 2026 budget is a testament to our shared determination to rebuild, reform and reposition the state. It is a budget of renewal and resilience, built on fiscal discipline, social justice and inclusive growth.”

The Speaker of the Assembly, Dahiru Liman, commended the governor for reviving previous development initiatives and launching new projects that benefit both urban and rural communities. Liman praised the administration’s focus on underserved areas, reaffirming the assembly’s confidence in Governor Sani’s leadership and pledging lawmakers’ full support for the state’s development agenda.

He assured that the assembly would thoroughly review the 2026 budget to ensure it reflects the people’s interests and would work closely with the executive to drive inclusive development, infrastructure expansion, and improved service delivery.

Kaduna’s 2026 budget underscores a governance approach that seeks to combine fiscal discipline, participatory decision-making, and capital-intensive growth to address both urban and rural needs, reinforcing the state’s position as a model of progressive sub-national budgeting in Nigeria.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Press Release in Lagos, Nigeria.