Governor Otti’s Visit to Tinubu Focused on Nnamdi Kanu’s Release — Not Political Defection, Says Aide

The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, recently met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to discuss the possible release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), not for any political defection agenda.

Naija247News gathered that the clarification was made by Governor Otti’s media aide, Ferdinand Ekeoma, who dismissed speculations that the governor’s visit to the Presidential Villa in Abuja was part of plans to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC). The rumours intensified following comments made by a former commissioner in Otti’s administration, suggesting political betrayal and fueling talks of realignment ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija247News understands that Governor Otti’s meeting with President Tinubu is part of an ongoing effort to secure the release of Kanu, who has been in detention since his controversial arrest and extradition. According to Ekeoma, Otti’s concern for the plight of Kanu and his family, as well as the socio-political implications of his continued detention in the South East, remains his primary motivation.

In his statement, Ekeoma described the defection claims as “petty, ignoble, laughable, and very irresponsible,” stating clearly that the Governor has no intention of joining the APC. He emphasized that Otti remains committed to the principles and vision of the Labour Party, under which he was elected, and is focused on delivering good governance to the people of Abia State.

He further stated that the visit to the President was preceded by a visit to Nnamdi Kanu at the Department of State Services (DSS) facility, as part of a humanitarian and diplomatic approach to resolving the ongoing agitation in the region.

Naija247News reports that the aide also called on those peddling false claims of political betrayal to provide evidence, especially in naming those allegedly betrayed. He challenged them to explain how speaking up for the release of a fellow Igbo man is now being interpreted as a political move.

Governor Otti’s administration continues to receive praise for its people-focused policies, and the recent intervention in Kanu’s case is seen by many as a courageous act of leadership. For now, there is no indication of any political defection, as the governor remains aligned with the aspirations of the Labour Party and the people of Abia State.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.