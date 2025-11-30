Governor Otti Visits Nnamdi Kanu in Sokoto Prison Amid Heavy Security After Life Sentence

The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, on Sunday paid a high-profile visit to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, at the Sokoto Correctional Centre. The visit follows the controversial transfer of Kanu from the Department of State Services (DSS) custody in Abuja to Sokoto just hours after his terrorism conviction.

Footage obtained by SaharaReporters revealed an unusually heavy security presence around the correctional facility as Governor Otti arrived in the company of officials from the Sokoto State Government. Multiple security agencies cordoned off the area, restricting movement and access.

The visit comes at a tense moment, barely ten days after the Federal High Court in Abuja found Kanu guilty on seven terrorism-related charges and imposed a life sentence on four of the counts.

A Long-Running Trial Reaches Its Climax

On November 21, 2025, Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court delivered one of the most consequential judgments in Nigeria’s recent history. The court ruled that the Federal Government had successfully proved its terrorism case against Kanu, convicting him on counts 1, 4, 5, and 6—each carrying a life sentence.

He also received:

20 years imprisonment on Count 3

5 years imprisonment on Count 7

The ruling marked the end of years of court battles, adjournments, diplomatic pressure, and multiple security crises linked to the activities of IPOB in the South-East.

Swift and Controversial Transfer to Sokoto

Barely hours after the conviction, Kanu was removed from DSS custody—where he had been held since his extradition from Kenya—and flown under heavy guard to Sokoto Correctional Centre.

The relocation has generated intense controversy, with many questioning the timing, necessity, and political implications of sending Kanu to one of the farthest northern states.

His lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, reacted sharply to the move, calling it “a deliberate attempt to isolate Kanu from his family, lawyers, and support base.”

“This sudden relocation is a strategy to cut him off from those who defend and support him,”

Ejimakor said, warning that the transfer will obstruct legal consultations.

Family in Shock, Supporters Outraged

Kanu’s wife, Uchechi Okwu-Kanu, confirmed his arrival in Sokoto and expressed shock that the family was never informed beforehand.

She described the development as “emotionally destabilizing,” adding that Kanu’s sudden movement contradicts previously agreed custodial arrangements.

In the South-East, news of the transfer triggered protests in parts of Abia, Anambra, and Imo, with IPOB sympathisers accusing the government of attempting to “bury” Kanu out of public reach.

Serious Medical Concerns Raised by Kanu’s Physician

Adding to the anxiety, Kanu’s longtime physician, Prof. M. A. C. Aghaji, wrote a strongly worded letter to President Bola Tinubu expressing grave concern over the health risks associated with the abrupt transfer.

Prof. Aghaji described the move as:

“Abrupt, troubling, and medically dangerous,”

He warned that Kanu’s pre-existing health conditions require constant specialist management that may not be available in the Sokoto facility. The physician urged the President to intervene to prevent complications that could threaten Kanu’s life.

Rising Political Pressure

Governor Otti’s visit is widely viewed as a response to growing agitation from the South-East and mounting political pressure to ensure that Kanu’s rights, access to counsel, and health are not compromised.

Political observers say the governor’s presence in Sokoto signals that Abia State will closely monitor Kanu’s treatment, despite the Federal Government’s firm stance.

The Sokoto State Government did not release a statement regarding the purpose or outcome of the meeting.

🔍 What Happens Next?

Legal experts expect Kanu’s legal team to file:

Appeals against the conviction

Humanitarian petitions regarding detention conditions

Requests for transfer to a more accessible location

Human rights groups, including Amnesty International and several South-East civic bodies, are already demanding transparency regarding Kanu’s health and treatment in Sokoto.

For now, Kanu remains in the highest-security block of Sokoto Correctional Centre as political, legal, and social tensions continue to mount.

