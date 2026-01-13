Governor Ododo mourns as three Kogi APC chieftains die

Updated: Jan 13, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Kogi State has been thrown into deep mourning following the death of three prominent chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a development that has drawn heartfelt tributes from Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo and the political leadership of the state.

The deceased party stalwarts are Onojah James Ignatius, Hon. Jatto Onimisi Suleiman, and Alhaji Alih Atabo, whose passing was formally announced on Monday by the Kogi State Government. Naija247News gathered that the announcement was contained in a statement issued in Lokoja by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo.

Although the government did not disclose the circumstances surrounding their deaths, the statement described the loss as a painful blow not only to the ruling party but also to the governance structure of the state. Naija247News understands that the trio played critical roles in grassroots mobilisation, political coordination, and public service delivery within the Ododo administration and the APC in Kogi State.

Onojah James Ignatius served as Special Adviser to the Governor and was a former Chairman of Igalamela Local Government Area. He was widely regarded as a seasoned political organiser whose deep connection with the grassroots strengthened the party’s reach across the state. According to the government, his commitment to community development and good governance distinguished his years of service.

Hon. Jatto Onimisi Suleiman, who served as Senior Special Assistant to the Governor, was described as a dedicated public servant who discharged his responsibilities with humility and diligence. Naija247News gathered that colleagues within government circles often praised his calm disposition and unwavering loyalty to the administration’s goals.

Alhaji Alih Atabo, the APC Chairman of Anyigba Ward in Dekina Local Government Area, was remembered as a dependable party man whose contributions at the ward level were instrumental to the APC’s unity and electoral strength. Party insiders noted that his consistent mobilisation efforts earned him respect among party faithful in the eastern axis of the state.

Reacting to the deaths, Governor Ododo, through Fanwo, conveyed his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased, their associates, and members of the APC across the state. The governor also sympathised with the people of Igalamela, Okene, and Dekina, noting that the losses would be felt far beyond party lines.

“Their legacies of service, sacrifice, and dedication to Kogi State and the APC will not be forgotten,” Fanwo stated, adding that the state government remains grateful for their invaluable contributions.

Naija247News understands that tributes and condolence visits are expected to continue in the coming days as Kogi State reflects on the lives and service of three men widely regarded as pillars of the ruling party.