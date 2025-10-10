Governor Mbah to Ditch PDP for APC in Major Defection

10, October 2025/Naija247news

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah is set to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in a move that is expected to shake the political landscape of the state. According to sources, Mbah will join the APC alongside his appointees, elected national and state legislators, members of the state executive, and party leaders from ward and local government levels. The defection is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, in Enugu, the state capital .

Background to the Defection

Governor Mbah’s decision to leave the PDP for the APC comes after the resignation of Uche Nnaji, the embattled Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, who was a close ally of Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma. Nnaji’s resignation is believed to have cleared the path for Mbah’s defection, as Uzodimma had reportedly been resisting Mbah’s entry into the APC. With Nnaji out of office, Mbah’s defection now looks inevitable .

APC’s Growing Influence

The APC national leadership has welcomed Mbah’s decision and has begun making preparations for his formal induction into the party. A seven-man caretaker committee has been inaugurated to oversee the party’s affairs in Enugu State, and top APC governors are expected to attend Mbah’s official declaration ceremony. The defection is seen as a significant boost to the APC’s influence in the South-East region .

Governor Mbah’s defection from the PDP to the APC is a major development in Nigerian politics, and it remains to be seen how this move will affect the political landscape of Enugu State and the country as a whole. With the APC’s growing influence in the region, this defection could be a significant turning point in the lead-up to the 2027 elections.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.