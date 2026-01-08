Governor Makinde Confirm Five Dead in Brutal Bandit Attack in Oyo, Cross-Border Threat Feared

Published: Jan 8, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Oyo State was thrown into mourning on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, as Governor Seyi Makinde confirmed the brutal killing of five National Park Service Forest Guard officers in Oloka Village, Oriire LGA. The officers were reportedly slain while carrying out their official duties at the National Park Office.

In a statement personally issued on X, Makinde described the incident as a criminal attack, mourning the fallen officers and calling for calm among residents. “This is a devastating loss of lives of personnel in the course of carrying out their lawful duties. May their souls rest in peace,” he said.

Preliminary investigations suggest a cross-border operation by armed bandits, heightening fears for communities along forest corridors. Makinde assured the public that security agencies have already responded, deploying additional personnel and working closely with residents to gather intelligence.

“Let me appeal to residents, especially those in Oriire and border LGAs, to remain calm. Our administration will leave no stone unturned to respond decisively and prevent a recurrence of such attacks,” the governor added.

The attack has intensified concerns over insecurity in Oyo State and other border communities, underscoring the persistent threat posed by criminal gangs exploiting forested areas.

